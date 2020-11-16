Fadnavis hails Nitish Kumar after he takes oath as Bihar CM

Maharashtra BJP leader DevendraFadnavis on Monday congratulated JD-U president Nitish Kumarafter the latter took oath as Bihar's chief minister for theseventh time in two decades

Fadnavis, BJP's in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls whoattended the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar and hisministers in Patna earlier in the day, took to Twitter to hailthe party leaders and deputy chief minister-designatesTarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, both from the BJP

"Many congratulations to Shri @NitishKumar ji ontaking oath as Chief Minister of Bihar. I also congratulate#TarkishorePrasad, Smt #RenuDevi & all other who took oath asMinisters today. Wishing you & your entire team all the verybest and successful tenure!" Fadnavis tweeted.