Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's NK Yadav to be new speaker of Bihar assembly

Yadav, a seven-term MLA from Patna Sahib, has been intimated about it by the party's leadership, they said. He has served as a minister in all the previous NDA governments in Bihar.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-11-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 22:39 IST
BJP's NK Yadav to be new speaker of Bihar assembly

Senior BJP legislator Nand Kishore Yadav will be the new speaker of the Bihar assembly, sources said on Monday. Yadav, a seven-term MLA from Patna Sahib, has been intimated about it by the party's leadership, they said.

He has served as a minister in all the previous NDA governments in Bihar. He was the minister for the Road Construction Department in the last government. The speaker's post will go to the BJP as per the understanding reached within the alliance, the sources said.

The BJP has emerged as the largest party within the ruling coalition with 74 seats, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar' JD(U) has a strength of 43. The BJP has also got two deputy chief ministers in the new cabinet -- Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

In the outgoing assembly, JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was the speaker. Chaudhary has taken oath as a minister.

Yadav served as the leader of the opposition when Nitish Kumar had walked out of the NDA. He has also served as the president of the BJP's Bihar unit twice in the past.

In the recently-concluded elections, Yadav defeated Pravin Singh of the Congress by over 18,000 votes to win the Patna Sahib seat for the seventh time..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UK shares jump on vaccine optimism; banks, travel stocks shine

British stocks jumped on Monday as positive vaccine data from drugmaker Moderna bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery to pre-pandemic levels, offsetting concerns over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. The blue-chip FT...

Girl dies by sucide after 'edited' photos circulated on social media

A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Monday after her photographs, superimposed on an adult film star, was circulated on social media, police said. The girl, a class 9 student, was found...

Fans fund new statue of British feminist after 'silver Barbie' row

By Emma Batha LONDON, Nov 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A storm of protest over a nude monument to British womens rights pioneer Mary Wollstonecraft - described as a melted World Cup topped by a silver Barbie doll - has sparked a crowdfun...

Top Syria diplomat Moalem, soft-spoken defender of Assad, dies at 79

Syrias long-time foreign minister Walid al-Moalem, an unyielding defender of Syrian President Bashar al Assads bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters that sparked a decade-old conflict, died on Monday.The government gave no details of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020