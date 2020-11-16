Haley warns Americans against not following law

Popular Indian-American Republican politician Nikki Haley on Monday criticised the violence that erupted on the streets of downtown Washington over the weekend and cautioned fellow Americans of the dangers of deviating from being a country of laws. Violence erupted on Saturday after thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump held a protest rally to back his unproven claims of massive voter fraud and electoral malpractices during the 2020 presidential elections. The Million MAGA March, held a week after Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner of the November 3 election, was mainly peaceful throughout the day on Saturday, but by late in the night, clashes erupted between Trump's supporters and counterprotesters.

"I was proud of the patriotism shown at the DC March. The violence that followed was disturbing. Without consequences, these criminals will continue to threaten and harm as if it is a right," Haley said in a tweet. "We are a country of laws, the moment we stop, we lose everything this country was founded on," said Haley, who served as the US ambassador to the United Nations in the first two years of Trump administration. "Wake up America," she said in another tweet as she referred to a news article which said that "across America's 50 largest cities, at least 23 have seen chiefs or line officers resign, retire, or take disability this year.