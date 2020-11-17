Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi condoles Rajasthan minister's demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal's demise and said he remained devoted to public service for four decades and worked to strengthen the Congress ideology at the grassroots. He remained devoted to public service for four decades and worked to strengthen the Congress ideology at the grassroots," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 01:03 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal's demise and said he remained devoted to public service for four decades and worked to strengthen the Congress ideology at the grassroots. Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal died at a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 72.

"The news of Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal's death is saddening. He remained devoted to public service for four decades and worked to strengthen the Congress ideology at the grassroots," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "My condolences to his family members at this difficult time," he said.

The Congress government in Rajasthan declared a one-day state mourning on Tuesday following the demise of the cabinet minister. Meghwal represented the Sujangarh assembly constituency of Churu district.

