Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Philadelphia bans all indoor gatherings as COVID-19 surges across the United States

The city of Philadelphia will ban indoor gatherings altogether and the nearby state of New Jersey will strictly limit their size as U.S. officials struggle to slow a COVID-19 surge that could overwhelm hospitals and kill thousands. Philadelphia, the nation's sixth-largest city, is strongly urging residents to shelter at home and "prohibiting indoor gatherings of any size in any location, public or private," health commissioner Thomas Farley said at a news conference on Monday. 'More people may die,' Biden says, if Trump goes on blocking pandemic cooperation

President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday "more people may die" if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he urged Congress to pass new relief legislation. Biden said business and labor leaders had signaled willingness to work together to bolster the pandemic-battered U.S. economy but stressed COVID-19 first must be brought under control. As pandemic hits pockets, New Yorkers line up for free Thanksgiving turkey

As the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday approaches, New Yorkers struggling to serve up a festive meal lined up with empty shopping carts for help from a hunger-relief organization. Food Bank For New York City gave out 500 turkeys, canned goods and produce to hundreds of families in the neighborhood of Harlem on Monday. Many had never imagined needing handouts to survive. U.S. upgrades safety probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday it was expanding a probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles, upgrading it to an engineering analysis, a step required before it can seek to compel recalls. The auto safety regulator had opened a preliminary evaluation in June over touchscreen failures. NHTSA said the failure can result in the loss of rear-camera image display when in reverse and reduced rear visibility when backing up, and can impact defogging ability, and audible chimes relating to driver assistance system Autopilot and turn signals. Pompeo confident over commitment of administration regarding U.S. election

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced confidence in the commitment of the administration of President Donald Trump to the constitutional setting of the U.S. election in an interview with French daily Le Figaro. "I am entirely confident that the coming days and weeks will show how much we are attached to the constitutional frame of this election," Pompeo said. "The transition process will work and honor our internal and external obligations." U.S. judge reluctant to give woman on death row more time to seek clemency

A federal judge signaled reluctance on Monday to grant Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, extra time to petition for clemency after her attorneys fell ill with COVID-19 before they could complete her application. In a hearing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Judge Randolph Moss questioned why lawyers for the convicted killer had not completed a draft of the clemency petition sooner, saying he believed Montgomery could still authorize other attorneys to proceed on her behalf. Georgia Democrats Ossoff, Warnock challenge Republicans to debate in Senate runoff

Democratic candidates in a pair of U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia on Monday challenged the two incumbent Republican senators to debates ahead of a Jan. 5 vote that will decide control of the Senate. Democrat Jon Ossoff said he had accepted invitations from six media outlets to debates, and urged Republican rival Senator David Perdue to join him in the forums. He had already called Perdue a "coward" on Twitter Sunday following media reports that Perdue had declined a chance to debate on Dec. 6 at the Atlanta Press Club. Wisconsin recount would cost Trump campaign about $7.9 million, state officials say

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said on Monday that a statewide vote recount would cost an estimated $7.9 million, money that President Donald Trump's campaign would have to pay in advance should it request one. President-elect Joe Biden won the crucial battleground state in the Nov. 3 election by a margin of 0.7 percentage point, or about 20,000 votes, with 99% of ballots counted, according to Edison Research. Trump campaign drops suit against Wisconsin NBC affiliate over ad

The Trump campaign dropped a defamation lawsuit against a small Wisconsin TV station that aired an advertisement opposing Donald Trump's re-election bid that featured verbatim quotes from the president. The ad from Democratic super PAC Priorities USA Action quoted outgoing President Trump saying "We have it totally under control," and "One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear" as a graph showed the rising number of coronavirus cases. U.S. logs 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, deaths up 12%

The United States recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week as new infections rose in every state except for Hawaii, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports. Deaths increased 12% in the week ended Nov. 15 and averaged more than 1,100 people per day.