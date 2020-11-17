Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai royalists call for no changes to constitution

Hundreds of Thai royalists in yellow shirts demonstrated outside parliament on Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to reject changes to the constitution drawn up by the country's former military junta in response to mounting anti-government protests. Demonstrations were due to be held later by anti-government protesters, who are seeking the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army ruler, and reforms to curb the powers of the monarchy.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:27 IST
Thai royalists call for no changes to constitution

Hundreds of Thai royalists in yellow shirts demonstrated outside parliament on Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to reject changes to the constitution drawn up by the country's former military junta in response to mounting anti-government protests.

Demonstrations were due to be held later by anti-government protesters, who are seeking the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army ruler, and reforms to curb the powers of the monarchy. "Amending the constitution is going to lead to the abolition of the monarchy," royalist leader Warong Dechgitvigrom told reporters at the demonstration, several hundred metres from the parliament building, which was encircled with police barricades built from concrete blocks and barbed wire.

Lawmakers are due to discuss several proposals for the way in which the constitution can be amended - some of which would exclude the possibility of changes to the way King Maha Vajiralongkorn's monarchy is treated under the constitution. There is also discussion of the role of the Senate, which was entirely selected by Prayuth's former junta and helped ensure that he kept power with a parliamentary majority after a disputed election last year. Prayuth says the vote was fair.

Protests since July initially targeted Prayuth and constitutional change, but have since called for the monarch's role to be more clearly accountable under the constitution and for the reversal of changes that gave the current king personal control of the royal fortune and some army units. "We don’t want them to amend anything on the monarchy," said Samutprakan Chum, a 58-year-old royalist. "The monarchy is heavenly, we are down in hell, we are far beneath them, we have to know our place."

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

ISL introduces series of technological innovations for upcoming season

The Indian Super League ISL has introduced new technological innovations for fans to engage with their favourite clubs as the football resumes behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indias premier football tournament will be t...

SC dismisses plea for waiver of exam fees for class 10, 12 CBSE students

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the CBSE and the Delhi government to waive exam fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in the current academic year in view of COVID-19 and financial problems being ...

Certain elements inside Pak military had links to al-Qaeda: Obama on raid that killed Osama

Barack Obama has said that he had ruled out involving Pakistan in the raid on Osama bin Ladens hideout because it was an open secret that certain elements inside Pakistans military, and especially its intelligence services, maintained links...

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the availability of the Surface Go 2 tablet and Surface Book 3 laptop in India. The devices were unveiled in May 2020 and are designed to empower users with versatility and seamless productivity.While Surface ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020