Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dilip Ghosh says Gujarat model to be emulated in West Bengal to generate employment

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the party wants to emulate the Gujarat model in West Bengal to provide employment opportunities to the people.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 14:43 IST
Dilip Ghosh says Gujarat model to be emulated in West Bengal to generate employment
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh speaking to media on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the party wants to emulate the Gujarat model in West Bengal to provide employment opportunities to the people. "At times Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) says that there are attempts to transform Bengal into Gujarat. I say, of course, we want to transform it into Gujarat so that people of West Bengal get employment here itself and need not go to Gujarat anymore," Ghosh told media persons here.

This comes amid the war of words between BJP and Trinamool Congress leaders who are urging BJP leaders to leave West Bengal and settle in Gujarat. Earlier, the BJP state chief had alleged that West Bengal has become a hub of "terrorists and anti-nationals" and said that the situation there was worse than Kashmir."The other day six Al-Qaeda terrorists were arrested from Aipurduar (in North Bengal). A network has been formed in several places of the state. Even Bangladesh leader Khaleda Zia has said the terrorists are being trained in India and sent to Bangladesh to create disturbance. This state has become a centre of terrorists, and anti-nationals. They are coming here from other places and taking shelter. The situation of Bengal is now worse than Kashmir," he had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia to advance on Tigray's capital as surrender ultimatum expires

Ethiopias prime minister warned on Tuesday that a deadline for rebel northern forces to lay down arms had expired, paving the way for a final push on the Tigray regions capital in a two-week conflict destabilising the Horn of Africa.The thr...

Chinese journalist faces imprisonment of up to 5 years for reporting on COVID-19 outbreak

In another move by China to curb freedom of expression, a citizen journalist from China, who has been detained since May for reporting the COVID-19 outbreak from Wuhan, is facing a sentence of up to five years in jail after she was formally...

Mehbooba hits back at Amit Shah over his 'Gupkar Gang' remarks

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his Gupkar Gang remarks, saying such comments were aimed at diverting peoples attention from rising unemploym...

PM Modi appreciates inputs given by citizens for 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated inputs from the citizens for his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, which is scheduled to be aired on November 29 and urged people to keep sharing their thoughts with him. Every MannKi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020