Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU confident of solving blockage of budget and recovery fund

Budapest and Warsaw vetoed the adoption of the 1.1 trillion euro 2021-2027 EU budget and the 750 billion euro recovery fund on Monday because the budget law included a clause which makes access to money conditional on respecting the rule of law. "There is so much money involved which so many countries in the European Union need and are waiting for, that we not only need a solution but we need it quickly," said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:48 IST
EU confident of solving blockage of budget and recovery fund

The European Union's German presidency said on Tuesday it was confident of finding a quick solution to Poland and Hungary's blockage of the EU's 1.8 trillion euro ($2.14 trillion) financial package to revive an economy depressed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Budapest and Warsaw vetoed the adoption of the 1.1 trillion euro 2021-2027 EU budget and the 750 billion euro recovery fund on Monday because the budget law included a clause which makes access to money conditional on respecting the rule of law.

"There is so much money involved which so many countries in the European Union need and are waiting for, that we not only need a solution but we need it quickly," said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency. "I am sure that we will be able to do that." He echoed comments on Monday by Frances Europe minister, Clement Beaune, who said: "A solution will be found in the coming weeks."

The nationalist governments in Budapest and Warsaw used their vetoes because they are under a formal EU process investigating them for undermining the independence of courts, media and non-governmental organisations. If the link is introduced, they risk losing access to tens of billions of euros in EU funds. Poland is to get at least some 133 billion euros from the EU under the budget and recovery plans and Hungary around 41 billion euros, one of the highest per capita cash inflows in the 27-member EU.

They have a strong hand, because the budget and the recovery fund require unanimous support. Without it, no EU country will receive any EU money in coming years, including Poland and Hungary themselves, who are large net beneficiaries of EU funds. But removing the link is not an option either as a large group of countries, led by the Netherlands, and the European Parliament refuse to approve the budget without it.

The Polish government said it was waiting for proposals from the German presidency, and Polish media quoted unnamed ruling party officials as saying Warsaw wanted the link diluted, if it cannot be removed altogether. The opposition to the 1.8 trillion package is likely to be discussed during an EU leaders' call on Thursday that was supposed to be devoted to coordinating the EU response to the pandemic, but no decisions are expected then, officials said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Poland's de facto ruler, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, face strong domestic pressures and see a battle with the EU over what they define as sovereignty as helping them regain falling domestic support. Some opinion polls show backing for Poland's ruling party fell 10 points in recent months over a number of issues, a trend which the right wing of the governing coalition wants to exploit to gain influence.

In Hungary, Orban faces an election in 2022 and trails the opposition in opinion polls for the first time in over a decade because of the pandemic and its effects on the economy. ($1 = 0.8425 euros) (Additional reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai in Budapest; Sabine Siebold, Kirsti Knolle in Berlin and Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Timothy Heritage)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Number of available ICU beds to be increased to 6,000 in Delhi: NITI Aayog

Urgent actions have been taken by the Centre on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi including an increase in the overall ICU beds from 3,500 to 6,000 in the next few days, said Dr VK Paul, Member Health, NITI Aayog on Tuesday. A further 537 new...

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with his Luxembourg counterpart on Nov 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel will hold a virtual summit on November 19, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Tuesday. The MEA said in a statement that this will be the first stand-alone S...

Switzerland-Ukraine match at risk from virus

The Swiss soccer federation says it is waiting for UEFA to decide if its Nations League match will be played after several COVID-19 infections were found in the visiting Ukraine squad. Ukraine has had six players test positive in Switzerlan...

Germany eyes ban on anti-lockdown protest at parliament

German security officials are considering banning protests this week outside the federal parliament by people opposed to coronavirus lockdown measures over fears a rally could turn violent. The unusual move comes amid concerns that extremis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020