BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday alleged that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was "exploiting and misleading" the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and the amalgam of several mainstream political parties was "daydreaming" about the restoration of Article 370.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:28 IST
Gupkar alliance 'exploiting, misleading' people of J-K: BJP leader Tarun Chugh

BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday alleged that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was "exploiting and misleading" the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and the amalgam of several mainstream political parties was "daydreaming" about the restoration of Article 370. On his maiden visit to the Kashmir valley after being appointed the party's national general secretary and its incharge for Jammu and Kashmir, Chugh said the dreams of PAGD will never be realized. "This Gupkar gang is exploiting and misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They are daydreaming and their dreams will never be realized. Article 370 will never be restored, and neither China nor Pakistan can dare challenge India now," Chugh said addressing the party workers here.

He said the party will not allow the alliance to succeed in their "nefarious designs".  The BJP leader said the central government will audit all the "misdoings" of the regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir and it is committed to provide justice to the people of the UT. "Regional parties in J-K have to answer each and everything they did during the past seven decades and the BJP is committed to it. We will provide justice to Kashmiri mothers, brothers and sisters whose rights have been snatched by the so-called leaders," he said.

Chugh said both Abdullahs and Muftis have lost democratic space in the region as no one was interested in dynastic rule again. "All things will be discussed now in front of the public. Some of the leaders have made properties in foreign countries and all will be investigated," he said.

He also reviewed the party's preparedness for the District Development Councils (DDC) polls and said the BJP has always been in favour of strengthening democracy in the DDC elections as it would empower people at the grassroots level. "There are others who are misleading the people on (Article) 370 restoration and other things, but people understand their hunger for power," Chugh said.

