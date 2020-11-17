Final electoral rolls for U'khand to be published in January

Left Menu
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:33 IST
The Election Commission of India will revise the electoral rolls for Uttarakhand assembly elections to be held in 2022 before their final publication in January next year. Voters who turn 18 on or before January 1, 2021 can apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls by December 15, 2020, Uttarakhand's Chief Election Officer Saujanya said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

The integrated electoral rolls have been published on November 16 and those who want to have their names included in it or redressal of some anomalies therein can apply by December 15,  she said. Special drives will also be conducted in the state on November 28, 29 and December 12 and 13 for people to visit camps and check their names and other details in the rolls, she said.           The final electoral rolls for the state assembly polls will be published on January 15 after the redressal of all claims and objections.             According to the electoral rolls published for Uttarakhand on November 16, there are 77,38,447 voters in the state out of which 40,36,324 are men and 37,01,912 women.

