AAP says BJP falsely accusing Kejriwal govt of not allowing Chhath celebration

The AAP's reaction came after the Delhi BJP intensified its demand for lifting of ban on Chhath Puja at river banks, temples and other public places here, with its Purvanchal Morcha staging a protest near Kejriwal's residence. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has instructed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja this year is not performed at public places, river banks and temples in view of the COVID-19 pandemic   AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the BJP should get permission from Home Minister Amit Shah to celebrate Chhath Puja and the Aam Aadmi Party will ensure the celebration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:58 IST
The AAP on Tuesday claimed that the BJP was doing politics and falsely accusing the Arvind Kejriwal government of not allowing Chhath Puja celebrations in the city. The AAP's reaction came after the Delhi BJP intensified its demand for lifting of ban on Chhath Puja at river banks, temples and other public places here, with its Purvanchal Morcha staging a protest near Kejriwal's residence.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has instructed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja this year is not performed at public places, river banks and temples in view of the COVID-19 pandemic   AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the BJP should get permission from Home Minister Amit Shah to celebrate Chhath Puja and the Aam Aadmi Party will ensure the celebration. "The BJP at one side has issued guidelines to stop the celebration in public but the same BJP on the other side is defaming the Delhi government by saying that the Aam Aadmi Party government is not allowing Chhath celebration in Delhi. This kind of politics is utterly shameful," Pathak said. "Today, the Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP immediately get the permission to celebrate Chhath Puja from Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi government will coordinate in the following process to ensure the celebration. The state governments right now are completely following the guidelines issued by the central government," he added. Pathak said his party believes that BJP leaders should change the guidelines regarding performing the puja by Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. He said party leaders will meet Kejriwal and ensure the celebration. "But the BJP should stop politicising the issue," he said. Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha president Kaushal Mishra said no Purvanchali had thought that the chief minister would ban Chhath Puja and their religious tradition, forcing them to protest.

Kumar said Kejriwal is "insulting" the religious faith and tradition of the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.   "How will the Purvanchalis in Delhi, who have a house of 25 yards or who live in a rented house, give Arghya to the Sun during Chhath Mahaparva?" he asked..

