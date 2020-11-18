Yediyurappa bound for Delhi to discuss cabinet exercise

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he was going to New Delhi to discuss with the BJP central leadership expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet. "I'm going to Delhi today. I will discuss with Naddaji (BJP national president J P Nadda) and other senior leaders about cabinet expansion and come back," Yediyurappa told reporters here ahead of leaving for the national capital.

Responding to a question whether it would be an expansion or reshuffle of the cabinet, he said, "It will be known, once I go to Delhi." According to the Chief Minister's tentative tour programme, Yediyurappa is also scheduled to have meetings with various Union Ministers before leaving for Bengaluru at 8:30 pm by a special flight. Political activity has intensified within the ruling BJP camp in the state ever since Yediyurappa indicated on November 10 soon after the party's victory in bypolls to two assembly constituencies that cabinet reshuffle is on cards.

The Chief Minister had said he would soon be proceeding to New Delhi to discuss with the party's central leadership and get their approval, as he hinted about reshuffle by dropping or inducting some Ministers. The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for Yediyurappa, considering that there are too many aspirants.

While several of the old guards like eight-time MLA Umesh Katti are waiting for a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, Congress-JD(S) rebels like A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, who helped the BJP come to power and are now party MLCs, are also aspiring for slots. As per the agreement, Yediyurappa would also have to keep space for Munirathna following his win from Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat in the bypoll, also for Pratap Gowda Patil who needs to win the Maski bypoll that is yet to be announced.

The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant. Several legislators have openly declared their aspirations, also political hobnobbing is taking place within the BJP circles.