Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yediyurappa bound for Delhi to discuss cabinet exercise

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he was going to New Delhi to discuss with the BJP central leadership expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:23 IST
Yediyurappa bound for Delhi to discuss cabinet exercise

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he was going to New Delhi to discuss with the BJP central leadership expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet. "I'm going to Delhi today. I will discuss with Naddaji (BJP national president J P Nadda) and other senior leaders about cabinet expansion and come back," Yediyurappa told reporters here ahead of leaving for the national capital.

Responding to a question whether it would be an expansion or reshuffle of the cabinet, he said, "It will be known, once I go to Delhi." According to the Chief Minister's tentative tour programme, Yediyurappa is also scheduled to have meetings with various Union Ministers before leaving for Bengaluru at 8:30 pm by a special flight. Political activity has intensified within the ruling BJP camp in the state ever since Yediyurappa indicated on November 10 soon after the party's victory in bypolls to two assembly constituencies that cabinet reshuffle is on cards.

The Chief Minister had said he would soon be proceeding to New Delhi to discuss with the party's central leadership and get their approval, as he hinted about reshuffle by dropping or inducting some Ministers. The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for Yediyurappa, considering that there are too many aspirants.

While several of the old guards like eight-time MLA Umesh Katti are waiting for a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, Congress-JD(S) rebels like A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, who helped the BJP come to power and are now party MLCs, are also aspiring for slots. As per the agreement, Yediyurappa would also have to keep space for Munirathna following his win from Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat in the bypoll, also for Pratap Gowda Patil who needs to win the Maski bypoll that is yet to be announced.

The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant. Several legislators have openly declared their aspirations, also political hobnobbing is taking place within the BJP circles.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Abrahams becomes Wales' first Black head coach, takes over women's team

Warren Abrahams has been appointed the new Wales womens head coach, the Welsh Rugby Union WRU announced on Wednesday, making him the countrys first Black national coach. South Africa-born Abrahams, a former USA womens Sevens assistant coach...

Study suggests regular dose of nature may improve mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

Nature around ones home may help mitigate some of the negative mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggest the findings of a new study published in the journal Ecological Applications. An online questionnaire survey completed by...

Study suggests regular dose of nature may improve mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

Nature around ones home may help mitigate some of the negative mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggest the findings of a new study published in the journal Ecological Applications. An online questionnaire survey completed by...

Eskom inundated to probe cheap electricity voucher scams

Eskom says it has been inundated with requests to conduct investigations into scams that purport to sell cheap electricity vouchers.According to the power utility, the dishonest scheme is promoted through social media sites such as Facebook...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020