There is scam when Congress involved in defence deals: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday continued its attack on the Congress over AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, saying party leader Rahul Gandhi has been silent over reports that an accused in the case has allegedly made references to some of its leaders. Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore alleged that there "is a scam when Congress is involved in defence deals".

He said party leader and union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had on Tuesday asked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to clarify on the names figuring in relation to the scam. "But there is only silence. What we understand with this silence. The person who tweets on every issue is not saying anything on such a scam in which investigation is going on in Italy and in India. What is the reason and why there is a scam when Congress is involved in defence deals? Why Rahul Gandhi is silent on AgustaWestland deal?" he asked.

He said there was an investigation in Italy on Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal that its parent company is working unethically. On November 26, 2012, the then Defence Minister AK Antony informed Lok Sabha that the investigation which is going on in Italy also includes the investigation regarding the contract done with India, Rathore said. He said a preliminary inquiry was ordered by CBI in February 2013.

"On March 25, 2013, in an interview to media AK Antony accepted that bribes were taken in the deal. I quote him 'Yes corruption has taken place in the helicopter deal and bribes have been taken, CBI is pursuing the case vigorously,'" he said. The fresh BJP allegations have come in the wake of Rajiv Saxena, an accused-turned-approver in the VVIP chopper deal, allegedly making references to two Congress leaders and son and nephew of another Congress leader. (ANI)