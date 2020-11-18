Left Menu
2 Nagaland newly elected MLAs take oath

Yhokha was elected from Southern Angami-I Assembly constituency in Kohima district while Sangtam was elected from Pungro-Kiphire seat in Kiphire district. In the 60-member House, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has 20 MLAs while its ally BJP has 12 members.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:42 IST
Two newly elected legislators were sworn in as members of the Nagaland Assembly here on Wednesday. Speaker Sharingain Longkumer administered the oath of office to Medo Yhokha of the ruling NDPP and T Yangseo Sangtam who won the recent bypoll as an Independent candidate.

Interacting with reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, Sangtam said he would extend support to the Peoples Democratic Alliance (PDA) government of Nagaland. Yhokha was elected from Southern Angami-I Assembly constituency in Kohima district while Sangtam was elected from Pungro-Kiphire seat in Kiphire district.

In the 60-member House, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has 20 MLAs while its ally BJP has 12 members. Opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF), with 25 members, is the single largest political party and there are two Independents. The Noksen Assembly seat is vacant following the death of sitting MLA C M Chang in October.

