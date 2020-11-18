Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Goa governor Mridula Sinha dies; president, VP, PM express condolences

Sinha, 77, who was from Bihar and was associated with the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, died here at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Condoling her demise, Kovind, in a tweet, said she was an excellent writer and teacher who deeply understood the cultural life and local traditions of the country, especially of Bihar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:41 IST
Former Goa governor Mridula Sinha dies; president, VP, PM express condolences

Former Goa governor Mridula Sinha died here on Wednesday, with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the prominent dignitaries paying rich tributes to her while also noting her contributions as a proficient writer to the world of literature. Sinha, 77, who was from Bihar and was associated with the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, died here at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Condoling her demise, Kovind, in a tweet, said she was an excellent writer and teacher who deeply understood the cultural life and local traditions of the country, especially of Bihar. In his message, Naidu said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Mridula Sinha, former governor of Goa. She was an accomplished writer and a distinguished administrator. Her death is a huge loss to literary world. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti!" Expressing grief, Modi said, "Smt. Mridula Sinha Ji will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture. Anguished by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti." Sinha was also a former head of the BJP's 'Mahila Morcha' (woman wing) and remained its executive member for long before being appointed Goa governor in 2014. Her decision to invite the BJP to form government in Goa after the 2017 assembly polls had drawn sharp criticism from the Congress, which had emerged as the single largest party in the hung assembly. Her decision was, however, supported by the BJP, which had cobbled together a majority after the polls, by roping in smaller parties and independents. A college teacher in Bihar, Mridula Sinha was married to Ram Kripal Sinha, a leading Jana Sangh leader from the state. The Bihar residence of Sinhas was a frequent stopover for senior leaders of the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, strengthening their bond with a generation of party leaders of that era. Their son Naveen Sinha is a BJP leader, who sits in the party headquarters here and is engaged in coordination of work requirement of party workers from across the country.

She wrote extensively, especially on issues of cultural and traditions, and authored several books. BJP president J P Nadda described her demise as an irreparable loss for the party. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said she worked for the nation, society and the party throughout her life, and will also be remembered for her writing.

In his condolence message, veteran BJP leader L K Advani said she was an inspiration to many. She dedicated her life to the service of the nation, party and the society while championing the cause of women empowerment, upliftment of the underprivileged and weaker sections of the society, he said.

"Also a prolific writer, Mridula ji wrote many thought-provoking books and contributed greatly to the world of literature," Advani noted. "Mridula ji was a fine human being. She touched everyone with her warmth and compassionate nature and it was always a pleasure to meet her. She was very kind to host me along with my family at the Goa Raj Bhawan in January 2019, and we spent a memorable week with her and her family," he said.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Norwegian Air's rise and battle for survival

Having grown rapidly to become Europes third-largest low-cost airline and one of the few to apply the budget model to transatlantic flights, Norwegian Air is fighting for its survival again, having asked an Irish court to oversee a restruct...

UK police arrest man over 1974 Birmingham pub bombings

UK police arrested a man on Wednesday in Northern Ireland in connection with the 1974 bombings of two pubs that killed 21 people and injured more than 200 in Birmingham, England. Officers from the West Midlands counter-terrorism unit, worki...

Slowdown in G20 trade restriction measures as COVID-19 impacts world economy: WTO report

There is a slowdown in the number of trade restrictive as well as facilitative measures on goods implemented by G-20 member countries between mid-May and mid-October, due to the sharp decline in overall global trade since the COVID-19 outbr...

TMC to launch new outreach campaign with eye on 2021 state poll

With an eye on the 2021 state poll, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will launch a new mass outreach campaign later this month to reach out to the people with the policies and developmental work of TMC government in the last ten y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020