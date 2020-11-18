Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Cong leaders demand comprehensive review of party's poor poll show

It is learnt that state Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha has also offered to quit, but is awaiting further directions from the high-command. There have been demands from a section of the Congress for a review of its Bihar poll performance, with party leader Kapil Sibal saying it is time for action now.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:38 IST
Bihar Cong leaders demand comprehensive review of party's poor poll show

Congress leaders in Bihar called for a comprehensive review on Wednesday of the party's election loss in the state and said they would move further on this after directions from the high-command. Sources said top Congress leaders in Bihar are learnt to have offered their resignations in the wake of the party's poor show in the recently-concluded state Assembly polls.

The sources said All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil and other leaders have sent their resignations to the party high-command. It is learnt that state Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha has also offered to quit, but is awaiting further directions from the high-command.

There have been demands from a section of the Congress for a review of its Bihar poll performance, with party leader Kapil Sibal saying it is time for action now. Many other leaders, including party general secretary Tariq Anwar, have also made similar demands. "There should be a comprehensive review of the party's performance in Bihar," a senior leader said.

Jha refused to dwell on the issue of resignations, saying he would talk about it in a party forum. "We would sit together and carry out a review of the party's performance soon and abide by the directions of the high-command," he said when asked about the demands for a review of the Congress's poll show.

There are also demands for a review of the ticket distribution by the party in Bihar. The Congress fared poorly in the Bihar polls, winning only 19 of the 70 seats it contested.

Some of its allies such as the Shiv Sena have openly said the grand old party has proved itself to be a laggard and the "Mahagathbandhan", led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), could have been in power in Bihar, but for the bad performance of the Congress..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka's Gotabaya says has reassembled nation's intelligence network

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday he had delivered on a key election promise to rebuild the island nations intelligence network in the year since assuming office. Sri Lankas former wartime defence chief won the presi...

TIMELINE-Norwegian Air's rise and battle for survival

Having grown rapidly to become Europes third-largest low-cost airline and one of the few to apply the budget model to transatlantic flights, Norwegian Air is fighting for its survival again, having asked an Irish court to oversee a restruct...

UK police arrest man over 1974 Birmingham pub bombings

UK police arrested a man on Wednesday in Northern Ireland in connection with the 1974 bombings of two pubs that killed 21 people and injured more than 200 in Birmingham, England. Officers from the West Midlands counter-terrorism unit, worki...

Slowdown in G20 trade restriction measures as COVID-19 impacts world economy: WTO report

There is a slowdown in the number of trade restrictive as well as facilitative measures on goods implemented by G-20 member countries between mid-May and mid-October, due to the sharp decline in overall global trade since the COVID-19 outbr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020