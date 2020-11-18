Left Menu
Development News Edition

Governor's rule extended in TTADC

G K Rao was appointed as executive officer to implement all decisions on behalf of the governor. Former TTAADC chief executive member Radhacharan Debbarma said the BJP-IPFT government had deliberately delayed the district council election.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:13 IST
Governor's rule extended in TTADC

Governor R K Bais has extended his rule in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for another six months, as per a notification. Bais said in the notification that a situation has arisen in which administration of the TTAADC cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of Constitution.

The term of the 30-member tribal council, run by the opposition Left Front had expired on May 17. But the State Election Commission did not hold the poll before the term expired due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The state cabinet had then decided that the incumbent committee of the TTADC would be dissolved on May 17 and the governor will hold charge till the next election.

With no election held till date and the governor's administration tenure expiring on Tuesday, the notification issued on Tuesday said all functions and powers vested in and exercised by the TTADC was assumed by the governor for six more months with effect from November 18. G K Rao was appointed as executive officer to implement all decisions on behalf of the governor.

Former TTAADC chief executive member Radhacharan Debbarma said the BJP-IPFT government had deliberately delayed the district council election. "If the election in the Bodo Territorial Council of Assam can be held recently, what is the problem in holding polls in Tripura's tribal council? It is a deliberate attempt of the BJP-led government to further delay the elections and to curb the rights of the people," Debbarma said.

A delegation of the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), a tribal party and partner of the ruling BJP, had met the saffron party president J P Nadda in New Delhi on October 23 and sought to contest in 22 out of 30 seats of the TTADC. State Congress vice-president Tapas Dey claimed the election to the tribal council was deferred to avoid feud between the ruling coalition partners over seat sharing.

State BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the governors decision to extend his rule in the tribal council is justified because no responsible quarter can take any risk in the pandemic situation. "We have observed that after Durga Puja the infection of the deadly virus had increased. We need to avoid all kinds of gatherings to avoid any chance of infection. However, we are completely prepared to face the tribal council election.

We will win all the seats," he said..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WB guv slams TMC govt for 'politics' over accordance of security cover

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday criticised the ruling TMC for allegedly indulging in politics over accordance of security cover. The state recently withdrew the security provided to three close aides of disgruntled TMC mi...

SC final hearing in Tata vs Shapoorji Pallonji case on December 2

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the final hearing in the Tata Group versus Shapoorji Pallonji Group case will be held on December 2 as certain documents are yet to be submitted.As per an official release, a three-judge bench of the...

Israel, Bahrain cement new ties with pledges of embassies and visas

Bahrain and Israel said on Wednesday they would open embassies, establish online visa systems and launch weekly flights between the countries soon, in a broadened cooperation promoted by Washington as an economic boon and means of isolating...

Indian Ambassador meets Nepal Army chief, discusses issues of mutual interest

Indias Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday met Nepal Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed issues of mutual interest between the two nations. The Nepal Army said in a release that such meetings help deepen the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020