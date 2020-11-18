Left Menu
Development News Edition

Like Biden, U.S. Republican report urges international cooperation on China

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:41 IST
Like Biden, U.S. Republican report urges international cooperation on China
US President-elect Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

Two months before President Donald Trump is due to leave office, the Republican leader of a U.S. Senate committee issued a report on Wednesday urging Washington to work closely with allies in Europe to counter the threat posed by China. The outgoing Republican president, who failed in his re-election bid against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, took a tough line on China, but often acted unilaterally and offended allies in Europe and Asia by accusing them of freeloading on defense and browbeating them to follow U.S. policy.

Biden, due to take office on Jan. 20, has spoken of the need to revitalize U.S. alliances as a core source of strength in dealing with Beijing. Introducing the report, Senator Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said the United States "must be prepared to work with our trusted allies and partners to counter an increasingly confrontational China."

"I consider this foreign policy issue to be the most important of our time," he added, charging Beijing was attempting "to undermine prosperity, security, and good governance in every region of the globe." The report said Western democracies had needed to do more to combat disinformation, develop expertise on China and protect the integrity of international institutions like the United Nations from increasing Chinese influence.

"It is time to restart a partnership and strengthen our ties," European Parliament member David McAllister, told a news briefing with Risch and Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the British parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee. "It is only by standing together, that we defend freedom," Tugendhat said.

McAllister stressed the importance of closer cooperation on trade, and urged Washington to increase its engagement in international organizations, including the World Health Organization, after Trump's withdrawal this year. The Republican report follows one authored by advisers to Biden published last month by Washington's Center for a New American Security saying there was no time to waste in taking a coordinated transatlantic approach on China, underlining a growing bipartisan consensus on the issue.

Risch was just re-elected as senator from Idaho. He will remain foreign relations chairman if Republicans retain their Senate majority after two special elections in the state of Georgia in January. The committee's top Democrat, Senator Bob Menendez, said he welcomed Risch's report on the importance of working with partners on China.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WB guv slams TMC govt for 'politics' over accordance of security cover

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday criticised the ruling TMC for allegedly indulging in politics over accordance of security cover. The state recently withdrew the security provided to three close aides of disgruntled TMC mi...

SC final hearing in Tata vs Shapoorji Pallonji case on December 2

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the final hearing in the Tata Group versus Shapoorji Pallonji Group case will be held on December 2 as certain documents are yet to be submitted.As per an official release, a three-judge bench of the...

Israel, Bahrain cement new ties with pledges of embassies and visas

Bahrain and Israel said on Wednesday they would open embassies, establish online visa systems and launch weekly flights between the countries soon, in a broadened cooperation promoted by Washington as an economic boon and means of isolating...

Indian Ambassador meets Nepal Army chief, discusses issues of mutual interest

Indias Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday met Nepal Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed issues of mutual interest between the two nations. The Nepal Army said in a release that such meetings help deepen the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020