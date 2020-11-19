Left Menu
Police claim to have solved murder case of BJP MLA’s kin, one held

The district’s Sihani Gate police also claimed that accused Jitendra has confessed that he along with MLA’s elder brother Girish Tyagi hatched the conspiracy to eliminate the lawmaker's maternal uncle Naresh Tyagi out of political rivalry in the family. Deputy Superintendent of Police Avnish Kumar said the police are further investigating the case and verifying the veracity of Jitendra’s confession.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-11-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 00:30 IST
The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder case of the maternal uncle of Murad Nagar’s BJP MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi with the arrest of a former district president of Hindu Yuva Vahini, Jitendra Tyagi. The district’s Sihani Gate police also claimed that accused Jitendra has confessed that he along with MLA’s elder brother Girish Tyagi hatched the conspiracy to eliminate the lawmaker's maternal uncle Naresh Tyagi out of political rivalry in the family.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Avnish Kumar said the police are further investigating the case and verifying the veracity of Jitendra’s confession. The DySP said MLA’s maternal uncle was killed on October 9 during his morning walk in a park at Officers' Colony in Lohiya Nagar of the city. He added that accused Jintendra told police that as per the murder plan, contract killers were hired to kill Naresh on October 9.

The DySP said Jitendra also told police that to create an alibi that they were not in the place where the crime occurred, he and Girish left for Lucknow on October 7. DySP further quoted Jitendra as saying that when he along with Girish returned to Ghaziabad and came to know of the murder, they got worried and went underground, frequently changing their hideouts, besides having switched off their mobile phones.

Jitendra also told police that owing to his involvement in his maternal uncle’s murder, Girish did not even attend Naresh Tyagi’s funeral, said DySP Kumar, adding the police are still verifying Jitendra’s confessions. In a press conference on Tuesday night at his residence, MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi had accused police of trying to implicate innocent persons in the murder case, lamenting that the police have not been able to gather any solid evidence against the sharpshooters who allegedly gunned down his maternal uncle.

He added that he would not let any innocent person be framed falsely in this case. On the other hand, MLA Tyagi’s father and former UP cabinet minister Rajpal Tyagi on November 9 had alleged that his MLA son wanted to falsely implicate his elder brother Girish Tyagi in the murder case of his maternal uncle Naresh Tyagi.

