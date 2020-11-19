Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House Democrats back Pelosi for another term as speaker

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden called Pelosi to congratulate her, a statement from his office said. Biden said "he looks forward to working with her and Democratic leadership in the House on a shared agenda to get COVID-19 under control and build our economy back better," the statement said. Democrats have been at odds for months with Republicans over a new pandemic aid bill.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 05:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 05:28 IST
U.S. House Democrats back Pelosi for another term as speaker

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite the party losing seats to Republicans in the Nov. 3 election.

The full House still must vote for speaker in early January, when Republicans will put up their own candidate for the job, but are likely to lose since they will be in the minority in the 435-seat chamber. As speaker, Pelosi, 80, sets the agenda in the House and is second in line for the presidency should there be a vacancy.

During the virtual closed-door meeting of House Democrats at which she was chosen by a voice vote with no opponents, Pelosi said one of her top priorities would be passing a law enforcement reform bill, along with legislation addressing healthcare and the environment. "We have the coronavirus here that shows the injustice in our healthcare system that we must address to crush the virus, to honor our heroes, to put money in the pockets of the American people," Pelosi said, according to remarks released by her office.

At a news conference, Pelosi sidestepped a question about whether this would be her last term as speaker, but acknowledged she pledged in 2018 to step aside as speaker after four more years. "I don't want to undermine any leverage that I may have but I made the statement," she told reporters. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden called Pelosi to congratulate her, a statement from his office said. Biden said "he looks forward to working with her and Democratic leadership in the House on a shared agenda to get COVID-19 under control and build our economy back better," the statement said.

Democrats have been at odds for months with Republicans over a new pandemic aid bill. If the two sides fail to reach an agreement in the next few weeks, it will likely be at the top of the agenda in early 2021. Also re-elected to the House Democrats' team were Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Majority Whip James Clyburn and others currently holding leadership jobs.

Leading up to the election, Democrats were optimistic they would build on their 232-197 majority, with one Libertarian and five vacancies. Instead, with the outcome of some races still to be determined, Democrats could possibly lose up to a dozen or so seats, making it more difficult for them to push their legislative agenda through the House.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

South Australia virus lockdown begins amid hopes to curb outbreak

One of Australias strictest lockdowns kicked off in the countrys south on Thursday with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals, takeaway food all coming to a standstill as authorities try to stifle a fresh coronavirus outbreak.Images on soc...

Central America flooding wreaks havoc with deluge from latest storm

Storm Iota unleashed devastating flooding in areas already waterlogged with rain on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of thousands of people across Central America to flee their homes as scenes of destruction dotted the already impoverished regio...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as fresh outbreaks overshadow vaccine progress

Asian stocks followed Wall Streets sharp selloff on Thursday as concerns about rising coronavirus infections and new shutdowns in major U.S. cities hosed down earlier investor enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccine developments.Bearish sentiment...

U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 250,000 mark as infections surge

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States crossed 250,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as a third coronavirus wave brings a fresh surge in infections and puts immense strain on the healthcare system.The number of peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020