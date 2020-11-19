Left Menu
Development News Edition

US names first ambassador in decade to Venezuela amid tensions

The Trump administration offered a USD 15 million bounty for Maduro's arrest after a US court indicted him on drug charges. Story, a career diplomat nominated by Trump in May, has been serving as the embassy's charge d'affairs, the diplomat who heads a mission in the absence of an ambassador.

PTI | Caracas | Updated: 19-11-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 11:00 IST
US names first ambassador in decade to Venezuela amid tensions

Washington has its first ambassador to Venezuela in a decade despite the US having no diplomats at its Caracas embassy amid a breakdown in relations. James Story's nomination as ambassador to Venezuela was confirmed on Wednesday by a US Senate voice vote. The South Carolina native takes the job that he will carry out from the capital of neighbouring Colombia as Venezuela endures a historic economic and political crisis.

Story, 50, will likely be at the centre of helping guide US policy on Venezuela during the transition of President-elect Joe Biden. Relations have had a long, rocky past that include President Donald Trump's administration winning an indictment against Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro as an alleged narcoterrorist.

Biden's win has sparked debate among those who back Trump's hard-line approach against Maduro and others who say it is time for a new approach. The critics say heavy sanctions have failed to remove Maduro from power while making life harder on millions of Venezuelans. The US and Venezuela haven't exchanged ambassadors since 2010, when relations first started to fray under the late President Hugo Chávez. The two nations totally broke diplomatic ties last year, each withdrawing its diplomats shortly after Washington backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country's legitimate leader.

The US leads a coalition of dozens of nations that rejected Maduro following his election in 2018 to a second term in a vote widely considered fraudulent because the most popular opposition leaders were banned from running. The US has since heavily sanctioned Maduro, his inner circle and the state-run oil firm, attempting to isolate them. The Trump administration offered a USD 15 million bounty for Maduro's arrest after a US court indicted him on drug charges.

Story, a career diplomat nominated by Trump in May, has been serving as the embassy's charge d'affairs, the diplomat who heads a mission in the absence of an ambassador. His foreign service career has taken him to Mexico, Brazil, Mozambique and Afghanistan. Today, he leads a skeleton crew of diplomats in a “virtual” embassy in Bogota. Despite the challenge of working from outside Venezuela, Story holds a weekly 30-minute Facebook Live chat attempting to maintain ties with millions of Venezuelans at home or those who have fled the crisis-riddled nation.

In a freewheeling approach, he answers questions in fluent Spanish from Venezuelans and the few US citizens still in the country, addressing the latest intrigue and turmoil bubbling in Venezuela and the US. He occasionally breaks into English with a South Carolina accent. He is not shy about calling out Maduro and his government for what critics call his growing authoritarian rule and corrupt practices blamed for destroying the nation's once thriving oil sector that's left the nation in ruins.

“Look, this is not a true democracy,” Story said in an online chat earlier this year, later railing against high-ranking Venezuelan officials whose families live lavishly in Spain and Panama while most Venezuelans are in poverty. “Yes, they're cheating all of you.”.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Organisation of Muslims launches signature campaign against religious extremism

The Indian Muslims for Progress And Reforms IMPAR has launched a worldwide signature campaign against what it called the looming threat posed by right wing politics, geopolitical interests and pernicious exploitation of the social media by ...

'Five Eyes' alliance demands China end crackdown on Hong Kong legislators

The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group said on Wednesday Chinas imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong appeared to be part of a campaign to silence critics and called on Beijing to reverse course.We urge th...

Apple cuts App Store commission to 15% for small businesses

Tech giant Apple on Wednesday said it has slashed its App Store commission by half to 15 per cent for small businesses earning up to USD 1 million about Rs 7.4 crore per year on the platform. In the past, tech majors Appleand Google have be...

Australian special forces unlawfully killed 39 people in Afghanistan: military report

There is credible information that at least 19 serving and former Australian special forces allegedly committed up to 39 unlawful murders during the conflict in Afghanistan, according to a long-awaited military report into war crimes releas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020