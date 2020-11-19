Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yediyurappa speaks to BJP leaders, says 'decision on K'taka cabinet expansion in 2-3 days'

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he has spoken to party leaders and a decision on the expansion of the state cabinet will be taken in the next two-three days.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-11-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 12:31 IST
Yediyurappa speaks to BJP leaders, says 'decision on K'taka cabinet expansion in 2-3 days'
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he has spoken to party leaders and a decision on the expansion of the state cabinet will be taken in the next two-three days. Yediyurappa added that he will abide by the decision of party workers in this regard.

"I have spoken with the leaders of the party, I will get to know in 2-3 days. I will abide by whatever is decided them," Yediyurappa told reporters here when asked about cabinet expansion in the state. The Chief Minister had met BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in the national capital on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, he said: "A discussion was held on Cabinet expansion which will be cleared by him (JP Nadda) in the next two to three days. We have also discussed various issues including the development of the state." (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'A Simple Murder' to premiere on SonyLIV on November 20

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sushant Singh-starrer A Simple Murder will debut on SonyLIV on November 20, the streamer announced on Thursday. Directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Prateek Payodhi, A Simple Murder is a dark comedy seri...

4 killed, 4 critically injured in blast in Bengal plastic factory

Four persons were killed and four others critically injured in a blast in a plastic factory in West Bengals Malda district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, a senior police officer said.Four fac...

Europe's economies race to open for Xmas - should they bother?

Is the Christmas economy worth salvaging Unless youre in retail, the answer is Possibly not. Across Europe, governments have imposed lockdowns through November into early December in the hope they can open up their economies for seasonal fe...

Under-investment threatens to delay clean energy for poor 'by decades'

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Nov 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Investment in providing electricity and clean cooking to hundreds of millions of people is orders of magnitude below what is needed to meet a global goal for everyone on the pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020