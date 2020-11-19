Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia to release report on presidential race hand tally

Georgia election officials expect to release a report Thursday on a hand tally of the presidential race, and they have repeatedly said they expect it to affirm Democrat Joe Biden's narrow lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:10 IST
Georgia to release report on presidential race hand tally

Georgia election officials expect to release a report Thursday on a hand tally of the presidential race, and they have repeatedly said they expect it to affirm Democrat Joe Biden's narrow lead over Republican President Donald Trump. The hand tally of about 5 million votes stemmed from an audit required by a new state law and wasn't in response to any suspected problems with the state's results or an official recount request. The state has until Friday to certify results that have been certified and submitted by the counties.

The counties were supposed to finish the hand count by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the state's new voting system, said he expected the secretary of state's office to put out a report on the results by midday Thursday. Once the state certifies the election results, the losing campaign has two business days to request a recount if the margin remains within 0.5 per cent. That recount would be done using scanners that read and tally the votes and would be paid for by the counties, Sterling said.

It was up to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to select the race to be audited, and he said the presidential race made the most sense because of its significance and the tight margin separating the candidates. Because of that small margin, Raffensperger said a full hand recount was necessary. Going into the hand tally, Biden led Trump by a margin of about 14,000 votes. Previously uncounted ballots discovered in four counties during the hand count will reduce that margin to about 12,800, Sterling said.

Other counties found slight differences in results as they did their hand counts, and state election officials had consistently said that was to be expected..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'A Simple Murder' to premiere on SonyLIV on November 20

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sushant Singh-starrer A Simple Murder will debut on SonyLIV on November 20, the streamer announced on Thursday. Directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Prateek Payodhi, A Simple Murder is a dark comedy seri...

4 killed, 4 critically injured in blast in Bengal plastic factory

Four persons were killed and four others critically injured in a blast in a plastic factory in West Bengals Malda district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, a senior police officer said.Four fac...

Europe's economies race to open for Xmas - should they bother?

Is the Christmas economy worth salvaging Unless youre in retail, the answer is Possibly not. Across Europe, governments have imposed lockdowns through November into early December in the hope they can open up their economies for seasonal fe...

Under-investment threatens to delay clean energy for poor 'by decades'

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Nov 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Investment in providing electricity and clean cooking to hundreds of millions of people is orders of magnitude below what is needed to meet a global goal for everyone on the pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020