Europe aims for cooperation with U.S. against pandemic under Biden - Germany

Europe aims for cooperation with U.S. against pandemic under Biden - GermanyReuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:19 IST
Europe hopes for a closer cooperation with the U.S. in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and the global distribution of a vaccine once U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.
Europe and the United States should also coordinate more closely in the fight against climate change, Maas said ahead of the first meeting with his European Union counterparts since the U.S. election.
"There is almost no issue where we are not very much dependent on each other," he added. "We are convinced that Europe and the U.S. need a new transatlantic deal."
