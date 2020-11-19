Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe aims for cooperation with U.S. against pandemic under Biden - Germany

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:19 IST
Europe aims for cooperation with U.S. against pandemic under Biden - Germany

Europe hopes for a closer cooperation with the U.S. in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and the global distribution of a vaccine once U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

Europe and the United States should also coordinate more closely in the fight against climate change, Maas said ahead of the first meeting with his European Union counterparts since the U.S. election.

"There is almost no issue where we are not very much dependent on each other," he added. "We are convinced that Europe and the U.S. need a new transatlantic deal."

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Migsun Group records path-breaking sales of 200 crores in festive season

New Delhi India, November 19 ANINewsVoir Migsun Group, a leading real estate firm in Delhi-NCR, has announced that it clocked sales of Rs 200 crore between October 1, 2020, and November 12, 2020. The Group has been doing well even during th...

Shiv Sena, NCP trying to destroy Cong in Maha: BJP's Darekar

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Thursday accused the ruling Shiv Sena and NCP of trying to destroy their ally Congress in the state by ignoring its demands. The Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council was here to camp...

London stocks fall as Brexit, virus concerns weigh

London stocks fell on Thursday as a stalemate over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and surging COVID-19 infections sparked fears of more damage to an already faltering domestic economic recovery.The blue-chip index slipped ...

Korea B2B Market Place GobizKOREA, Up to 90% Discount Promotion is on going Now

Event will be held for two weeks Nov. 16-29, 2020 SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Global B2B marketplace GobizKOREA is to hold GobizWEEK promotion for 2 weeks to celebrate the end of 2020. GobizKorea is an online B2B market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020