Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing mask in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the fine for not wearing a mask has been increased to Rs 2,000 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:45 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the fine for not wearing a mask has been increased to Rs 2,000 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. "In Delhi, a large number of people are wearing masks but still some are not wearing them. A fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on anyone who is found not wearing a mask at a public place. Till now it was Rs 500. If you wear a mask, there are fewer chances of people contracting COVID-19. I appeal to all religious, social organisations and political parties to distribute masks," Kejriwal said.

Addressing a press conference after an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the Chief Minister said that all the parties agreed that this is the time for all of us to become one and serve the people of Delhi. "They gave us suggestions and we will look into it. I told all parties in the meet that it is a difficult time for the people of Delhi when COVID cases are rising. It is not the time for politics, there is an entire lifetime for it. We should set aside politics and allegations for a few days. This is the time to serve people," he said.

Kejriwal appealed to people to celebrate Chhath Puja at home as allowing celebrations for the festival may cause a spike in coronavirus cases. "We want our brothers and sisters to celebrate Chhath Puja very nicely. Please celebrate but if 200 people enter into a pond at a time, and even if just one of them has COVID-19, all of them will contract the infection. This is also the opinion of experts. We should celebrate this time at our home. Several governments have also banned this.

"You can imagine that COVID-19 will be spread on a large scale. So, celebrations are not banned. What is banned is the entering of a large number of people in a pond or river at once. Let's celebrate at homes," he said. (ANI)

