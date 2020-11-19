Left Menu
2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

A key battleground state in the 2020 presidential election is expected on Thursday to affirm Democrat Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump, which would deal yet another setback to Trump's scattershot efforts to hold on to power.

A key battleground state in the 2020 presidential election is expected on Thursday to affirm Democrat Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump, which would deal yet another setback to Trump's scattershot efforts to hold on to power. -A little-known agency that keeps the U.S. federal bureaucracy running is the biggest impediment to new efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday. -Trump's election campaign on Wednesday asked a judge to declare him the winner in Pennsylvania, saying the state's Republican-controlled legislature should select the electors that will cast votes in the U.S. Electoral College system.

-Arizona's top election official, Katie Hobbs, said on Wednesday she faced escalating threats of violence over the outcome of the presidential election, and blamed Trump for spreading misinformation to undermine trust in the results. -FACTBOX-Giuliani and the lawyers behind Trump's efforts to overturn election results. -Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite the party losing seats to Republicans in the Nov. 3 election. GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE Asia-Pacific leaders called on Thursday for open and multilateral trade to support a global economy battered by the novel coronavirus, and some hoped for more engagement with the United States under a Biden administration. INVESTOR VIEW The dollar nursed losses on Thursday following five sessions of declines as investors' longer-term optimism about COVID-19 vaccines ran into worries about rising infections and risks to the fragile global economic recovery.

BY THE NUMBERS FACTBOX-U.S. election: key tallies and certification deadlines. ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Nov. 19: -A federal judge is to hear evidence from the Trump campaign seeking an injunction preventing Pennsylvania officials from certifying Biden as the election winner (10 a.m. ET/1500 GMT)

