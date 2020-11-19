Left Menu
Development News Edition

Troops fan out in Uganda capital as "war-like" unrest follows opposition leader's arrest

Youths burned tyres and blockaded streets in Uganda's capital Kampala on Thursday and soldiers fanned out across the city with armoured vehicles, in a show of force a day after the arrest of an opposition presidential candidate triggered deadly unrest. Police said three people were killed and at least 34 injured on Wednesday in what they described as riots after the arrest of Bobi Wine, a pop star and lawmaker who is the leading challenger to President Yoweri Museveni in an election in January.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:10 IST
Troops fan out in Uganda capital as "war-like" unrest follows opposition leader's arrest

Youths burned tyres and blockaded streets in Uganda's capital Kampala on Thursday and soldiers fanned out across the city with armoured vehicles, in a show of force a day after the arrest of an opposition presidential candidate triggered deadly unrest.

Police said three people were killed and at least 34 injured on Wednesday in what they described as riots after the arrest of Bobi Wine, a pop star and lawmaker who is the leading challenger to President Yoweri Museveni in an election in January. The state-run daily New Vision said at least seven people had died. "This is a war-like situation, so the army has to deploy," army spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso told Reuters.

"You can see what is going on, people are being stoned, people are being killed, vehicles are being vandalised, tyres everywhere," she said. "These things are spontaneous on all streets, so police cannot handle such a situation." Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was detained on Wednesday after authorities accused him of violating anti-coronavirus measures by holding mass rallies.

Moments after Wine was detained while campaigning in eastern Uganda, spontaneous protests erupted in Kampala and several other major towns. Security personnel responded with tear gas. A journalist who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said he had seen troops firing automatic rifles. There were signs that more violence could unfold on Thursday. A witness in Kyaliwajjala and surrounding areas in Kampala's northern outskirts told Reuters he had seen youth piling tyres and wooden barricades on roads and setting them on fire.

Byekwaso, the army spokeswoman, said squads of both military and police were skirmishing with protesters in different parts of Kampala. At least two witnesses in the city told Reuters some streets in the city centre were deserted. Authorities have been rattled by Wine's surging support, especially among the youth, ahead of the Jan. 14 presidential election. Museveni, 76, has been in power since 1986 and is seeking a sixth term.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

A 'green' book to implement green protocol in local body polls

As the three-phased local body polls are round the corner in Kerala, two government agencieshave jointly come out with a comprehensive handbook to implement green protocol in the elections. With the support of sanitation agency Suchitwa Mis...

Pfizer shares rise over 3 pc on coronavirus vaccine report

Shares of Pfizer Ltd on Thursday closed with over 3 per cent gain after Pfizer Incs announcement that the COVID-19 vaccine developed in partnership with BioNTech was found to be 95 per cent effective in the final analysis of the phase 3 tri...

Pompeo says U.S. to mark settlement goods as "Made in Israel"

The United States will require that imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank be labelled as having been Made in Israel or Product of Israel, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.According to a Nov...

Portugal's year-on-year jobless numbers jump 34% in October

The number of people registered as unemployed in Portugal was 34.5 higher in October from a year ago due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with the tourism-dependent Algarve region suffering the hardest blow, official data showed o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020