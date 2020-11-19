Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIMIM has no prospect in Bengal, will lose deposit : Adhir Chowdhury

He said that Muslims of West Bengal have well understood the agenda of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM after the poll result in Bihar, where it helped BJP to defeat the Mahagathbandhan by eating into minority votes. The politically conscious secular-minded people and Muslims of Bengal will never vote for a party like AIMIM and will ensure they lose their deposits, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:36 IST
AIMIM has no prospect in Bengal, will lose deposit : Adhir Chowdhury

WBPCC president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Thursday termed AIMIM as the 'B team' of BJP and said it will be rejected outright by the secular minded people of the state. He said that Muslims of West Bengal have well understood the agenda of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM after the poll result in Bihar, where it helped BJP to defeat the Mahagathbandhan by eating into minority votes.

The politically conscious secular-minded people and Muslims of Bengal will never vote for a party like AIMIM and will ensure they lose their deposits, he said. The AIMIM has been exposed after the Bihar poll results. The Muslims of this country very well know that it is the B team of BJP, whose sole aim is to divide the Muslim vote and cause damage to the secular parties.

"In Bihar the AIMIM did it. Now they want to replicate it in Bengal, Chowdhury told reporters. When asked whether the AIMIM, which has announced to contest in the 2021 Bengal assembly polls will be able to make a difference, he replied in the negative.

The AIMIM does not have any prospect in West Bengal. In Bihar it bagged five seats. But in Bengal the party will lose in every seat it contests," he said.

"Its candidates will lose their deposits as the politically conscious secular-minded people and the Muslims of the state will never vote for a party like the AIMIM, he said. The political parties in West Bengal are apprehensive that the political equation in the polarised state is set to witness significant changes as the sway of non-BJP parties over minorities, a key factor in several seats, appears to be set for a stiff challenge with Owaisi's party announcing that it will contest the Bengal assembly poll.

About TMC mocking BJP as a "party of outsiders", Chowdhury, who is also the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said the saffron being a pan-India party could well bring its leaders from other states for its organisational work. "What is wrong in it? Any pan-India party can bring in its leaders from other states. There is nothing wrong in it, he said.

On the social media blitzkrieg by BJP before the state poll, Chowdhury said Congress lacked financial resources to match up to it. The BJP has formidable social media machinery. And I have no qualms in accepting that we dont have the financial resources to match up to its social media strength, he said.

PTI PNT KK KK KK.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

IMF director: virus could disrupt global recovery

The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that the while the United States and other major economies turned in better-than-expected economic performances in the third quarter, the world now faces slower momentum with a re...

G20 leaders urged to provide funds for COVID-19 vaccines, drugs, tests

G20 leaders must help close a funding gap to buy vaccines, drugs and tests to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, a letter from South Africas president, Norways prime minister, and the heads of the World Health Organization and European Commissio...

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said on Thursday as he discussed the teams latest findings. Dr Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatr...

Soccer-Spurs Women name Skinner as head coach

Tottenham Hotspur Women have appointed England Womens assistant coach Rehanne Skinner as head coach to replace Karen Hills and Juan Amoros, the Womens Super League WSL club said on Thursday. Hills and Amoros were sacked with Spurs 11th in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020