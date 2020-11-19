Left Menu
KCR desperate after defeat in Dubbak by-elections, says Telangana BJP

Reacting to the statement of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) about launching an agitation against the central government, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash on Thursday said that KCR has become desperate after facing loss in Dubbaka Assembly by-polls.

BJP leader NV Subhash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to the statement of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) about launching an agitation against the central government, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash on Thursday said that KCR has become desperate after facing loss in Dubbaka Assembly by-polls. "KCR is worried about the future of his TRS party after realizing that state people have rejected him in Dubbaka bye-elections and his party would meet the same fate in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections which was announced in a hurry," Subhash said in a statement.

BJP leader stated that instead of talking about a nation-wide agitation, KCR should first concentrate on the development of Telangana and how to improve the living conditions of the people of the state. "Hyderabad citizens had a miserable experience after recent floods which played havoc and the government has failed to mitigate their problems. Poor people particularly women have waited in a long queue in front of MeeSeva centre to submit applications for flood relief, but the government has stopped disbursement of money in the name of election commission instruction," he said.

He further claimed KCR has deceived the people of Telangana, and now he is trying to fool the people of other states too. "He will not succeed in his endeavors. KCR during the Telangana movement gave hollow promises. He never keeps his promises, and now he is trying to provoke people fearing defeat in GHMC elections," Subhash said further. (ANI)

