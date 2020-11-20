Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Top U.S. Congress aides discuss COVID-19 aid as jobless benefits expire post-Christmas

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had agreed to resume COVID-19 relief talks as cases surge across the country, CNBC reported. "Last night, they’ve agreed to sit down and the staffs are going to sit down today or tomorrow to try to begin to see if we can get a real good COVID relief bill," Schumer said during a news conference in New York, according to the news outlet. President-elect Biden discussed nationwide mask mandate with state governors

President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he had discussed a possible nationwide mask mandate with state governors during a call, as COVID-19 case and death rates rise across the United States. Biden said wearing a mask was "not a political statement, it’s a patriotic duty” during remarks after the call with both Republican and Democratic state governors. U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, shutdowns take effect with holidays on the horizon

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States has jumped nearly 50% in the last two weeks, forcing states to impose new restrictions to curb the alarming viral spread as Americans face a potentially grim winter and holiday season. Nearly 79,000 people were being treated for the disease in hospitals across the country on Thursday, a Reuters tally showed, the most at any time during the pandemic. The country has been recording 161,607 new cases daily on a 7-day rolling average as of Wednesday. Trump's election power play: Persuade Republican legislators to do what U.S. voters did not

President Donald Trump's strategy for retaining power despite losing the U.S. election is focused increasingly on persuading Republican legislators to intervene on his behalf in battleground states Democrat Joe Biden won, three people familiar with the effort said. Having so far faced a string of losses in legal cases challenging the Nov. 3 results, Trump's lawyers are seeking to enlist fellow Republicans who control legislatures in Michigan and Pennsylvania, which went for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020, the sources said. Judge rejects Republican bid to halt Arizona from certifying Biden election win

A judge on Thursday dismissed a Republican-backed lawsuit seeking to halt Arizona officials from certifying President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the state, dealing another courtroom setback to President Donald Trump and his allies. Judge John Hannah, a state court judge in Phoenix, said in a brief order he was denying a request by the Arizona Republican Party for an injunction blocking the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors from certifying the results in the county, where the majority of Arizonans live. Trump shifts strategy to hold power as recount, lawsuit efforts founder

With legal efforts to overturn his loss in the U.S. presidential election flailing, President Donald Trump's campaign is trying to persuade Republican state legislators to intervene in battleground states won by Democratic rival Joe Biden. The new strategy, confirmed by three people familiar with it, is being pursued even as Georgia nears completion of a painstaking recount expected to affirm Biden's victory there, and as Trump's campaign said it was withdrawing a lawsuit challenging Biden's win in Michigan. Trump will announce on Friday rules to lower drug prices

U.S. President Donald Trump will announce on Friday two rules designed to lower drug prices, an administration official said on Thursday. The rules, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, follow up on an executive order that Trump signed in September. Protesters file federal lawsuit against Chicago police

Dozens of protesters sued Chicago's police chief and several officers on Thursday in federal court accusing them of brutal attacks and false arrests during social justice demonstrations this summer. The 205-page lawsuit that 60 protesters filed in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Illinois named Chicago Police Department (CPD) Superintendent David Brown as a defendant. It claims officers violated protesters' constitutional rights and it calls for the department to pay them unspecified monetary damages. New contact tracing apps stir hope for virus fighters in U.S. states

A new wave of mobile apps that help track exposure to the coronavirus is coming to U.S. states ahead of the holidays as public health officials bet that recently introduced features from Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google will significantly boost adoption and impact. Colorado, Maryland and District of Columbia launched exposure-notification apps with the new technology in the last month, garnering over 2.3 million users combined, according to their public health departments. California, Washington and other states expect to follow in the next month, officials said. Trump's vaccine team will not brief Biden administration: U.S senators

Officials working on vaccine distribution planning under President Donald Trump have no intention of briefing anyone on President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, Democratic senators said on Thursday, as Biden warned the failure to share information would cost lives. "Just off a conference call with Trump Administration vaccine distribution team," Senator Chris Murphy said on Twitter. "They confirmed that they have not briefed anyone on President-elect Biden's team and have no plans to do so. This is potentially catastrophic."