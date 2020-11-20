Left Menu
Georgia Secretary of State says hand audit of ballots has not altered Biden's victory

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Thursday that a hand audit of ballots in the state had confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 election in Georgia. "The audit has aligned very close to what we had in election night reporting," Raffensperger told local station WSB-TV.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Thursday that a hand audit of ballots in the state had confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 election in Georgia. An audit was launched after unofficial results showed Biden leading President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes.

Raffensperger said there was "no doubt" that the state would certify Biden's victory on Friday. "The audit has aligned very close to what we had in election night reporting," Raffensperger told local station WSB-TV. "It's so close, it's not a thimble full of difference."

