Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Lt Governor assures parties of smooth campaign for upcoming DDC polls

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has assured political parties of smooth campaign for the upcoming local body elections and said the polls would go a long way in strengthening panchayati raj institutions in the Union Territory.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:50 IST
J-K Lt Governor assures parties of smooth campaign for upcoming DDC polls

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has assured political parties of smooth campaign for the upcoming local body elections and said the polls would go a long way in strengthening panchayati raj institutions in the Union Territory. Responding to a letter by CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami who had raised the issue of candidates being kept away from their constituencies and not being allowed to campaign, Sinha said he has taken note of the concerns and conveyed "necessary instructions".

Tarigami, a former MLA from the militancy-hit Kulgam district of south Kashmir, had informed the Lt Governor that after filing their nomination papers, the candidates were not allowed to campaign due to "perceived threat to their lives" and had been bundled in "cluster accommodation". "Confining candidates against their wishes has severely restricted their movement and ability to campaign. Even in some cases, they are not allowed to attend party meetings," the letter said.

Tarigami said that there had been instances that rival candidates were sent in the same vehicle and asked to campaign together. "Several candidates from far-off places were sent to hotels in Srinagar soon after they filed the nomination forms last week. Not just the voters, but the families of the candidates are also concerned," he said.

In his response, the Lt Governor said, "I am sure that the coming elections will go a long way in strengthening the Panchayati Raj Institutions." Tarigami released the Lt Governor's letter. The former MLA said such arrangements were a big concern and there was a lot of dissatisfaction on ground over it.

"Who wins and who loses, the decision must lie on the electorate. Democracy must finally win. For that the process must be made secure and credible. It is advisable not to put avoidable restrictions on the contesting candidates and instead their legitimate movement for the campaigning in their respective areas must be effectively facilitated," he said. The CPI(M) is part of the newly formed People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) which comprises the National Conference, the PDP and four other local parties.

The PAGD was formed to work for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state democratic and legally. The Jammu and Kashmir will go for an eight-phase District Development Council elections beginning November 28.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Trump to meet Michigan lawmakers as he seeks to overturn defeat

President Donald Trump will meet with Republican leaders from Michigan at the White House on Friday as his campaign pursues an increasingly desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result following a series of courtroom defeats. The Tr...

Infectiousness peaks earlier in COVID-19 patients than thought, study says

People infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, are most likely to be highly infectious in the first week after symptom onset, highlighting the need to identify and isolate cases early, according to a study. The research, p...

France expresses interests to explore collaboration opportunities in Northeast, JK

France has expressed desire to explore opportunities of collaboration in tourism and other potential sectors in the northeastern region and Jammu and Kashmir. This was conveyed by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain when he called on...

Security forces defeated nefarious plot to target democratic exercises in J-K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the security forces role in neutralising four terrorists of Pakistan- based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM in Nagrota of Jammu and Kashmir and said that their alertness has defeated the nefar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020