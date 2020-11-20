Left Menu
BJP warns of agitation if no relief given to power consumers

Earlier in the day, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the three state-run power firms performed well during the BJP regime. "We purchased power at a very cheap rate...We gave concession to the poor and farmers," the senior BJP leader said, attacking the present government for not keeping its promise to waive bills.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:47 IST
BJP leader and former Maharashtra energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday warned that electricity bills will be burnt across the state on November 23 if no relief is given to consumers. With consumers complaining of high electricity bills amid the pandemic, opposition parties in Maharashtra have demanded that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government grant concessions in payment.

"Those who consume up to 300 units of electricity daily should get waiver from bill payment for the period from March to June. To press our demand, the party is going to stage a bill-burning protest on November 23," Bawankule said here. "People have lost jobs (due to lockdown)....several electricity consumers have received inflated bills. The government should correct these bills," he said.

On energy minister Nitin Raut's allegation that the previous BJP-led government did not recover the dues of power firms, Bawankule said it wanted to give relief to farmers. "The BJP government did not pursue recovery of electricity bills of 45 lakh farmers as they were in distress....We did not disconnect any power connections.

"But the current government is raising this issue to divert attention from its failure to keep its promise to waive the bills of the poor," the BJP leader alleged. Earlier in the day, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the three state-run power firms performed well during the BJP regime.

"We purchased power at a very cheap rate...We gave concession to the poor and farmers," the senior BJP leader said, attacking the present government for not keeping its promise to waive bills. Energy Minister Raut had said earlier this week that the government will not be able to provide any relaxation in electricity bills. The power firms were making huge losses, and it was a "mess" inherited from the BJP government, he claimed.

