Fadnavis govt pushed state-run power company into crisis: NCP

His statement comes amid criticism being faced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the issue of inflated electricity bills, with demand growing for waiver of these bills. Talking to reporters here, Patil said, "During the BJP-led government's five-year rule, power bills worth Rs 67,000 crore were outstanding, due to which the MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd) went into a crisis." "Today, the common man is facing hardships due to the power bills.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:47 IST
Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil on Friday accused the previous BJP-led government of pushing the state-run power transmission company MSEDCL into a crisis due to the power bills worth Rs 67,000 crore outstanding from consumers in the state. His statement comes amid criticism being faced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the issue of inflated electricity bills, with demand growing for waiver of these bills.

Talking to reporters here, Patil said, "During the BJP-led government's five-year rule, power bills worth Rs 67,000 crore were outstanding, due to which the MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd) went into a crisis." "Today, the common man is facing hardships due to the power bills. The previous BJP government in the state had put the MSEDCL into crisis...," he added. He said the MVA government is taking efforts to reduce the burden on consumers and finding a way out over the outstanding amount.

"State power minister Nitin Raut is taking good efforts to deal with the situation," he said. On the issue of reopening schools in the state and the state government asking the local authorities to take a call on it, Patil said the coronavirus situation in every district is different.

"Parents need not worry. Decisions will be taken as per the local conditions," he said. Patil was speaking here after a coordination meeting for the upcoming elections to the state Legislative Council from graduates' and teachers' constituencies.

When asked about BJP leader Pravin Darekar's allegation that the ministries that are with the Congress were being neglected, Patil said, "There is no need to take the statements of BJP leaders seriously." "BJP is making these statements, but when it was in power with Shiv Sena, it treated the latter differently. CM Uddhav Thackeray does not give different treatment to anyone," he added. On a query about the 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, he said that since Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are sharing power in Maharashtra, these three parties should also contest the Mumbai civic elections together.

His statement comes a day after Congress leader Ravi Raja reportedly said that his party will go solo in the next BMC polls. "Since all three parties are part of one government, we expect that they should come together (for civic elections due in 2022). However, I cannot talk on behalf of the leaders of other two parties," Patil said.

When pointed out that the BJP has apparently blown the bugle for the BMC elections, Patil said the party has started taking efforts as it knows that it is going to lose. Speaking about the coordination meeting for the graduate and teachers constituency elections, in which leaders from Shiv Sena and Congress were present, Patil said all the key leaders from three parties took part in the meeting and the poll campaign has been launched.

"I am sure that all MVA candidates will emerge victorious," he said. The biennial election to the five graduates' and teachers' constituencies will be held on December 1.

