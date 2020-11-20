Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK launches 75-day campaign ahead of 2021 elections

A DMK release said party's Women's Wing leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, former Ministers K Ponmudi and I Periyasamy among others will tour different parts of the state as part of the campaign. "The leaders will explain to people party President's (Stalin) slogan of walking towards a new dawn by rejecting the ruling AIADMK's atrocities and administrative lapses", it said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:33 IST
DMK launches 75-day campaign ahead of 2021 elections

DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday launched his party's 75-day campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections due early next year with senior leaders set to highlight the "improper administration" of the AIADMK government. Udhayanidhi, son of DMK president M K Stalin, launched the campaign from Tirukkuvalai here, the birth place of late party chief M Karunanidhi, and said in a tweet he had embarked on the campaign to take the message of his father to various parts of the state to end the "darkness that has engulfed Tamil Nadu." Assembly elections in the state are due in April-May.

The campaign titled "Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural" (Stalin's voice towards dawn) will cover all 234 assembly segments. A DMK release said party's Women's Wing leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, former Ministers K Ponmudi and I Periyasamy among others will tour different parts of the state as part of the campaign.

"The leaders will explain to people party President's (Stalin) slogan of walking towards a new dawn by rejecting the ruling AIADMK's atrocities and administrative lapses", it said. In Chennai, DMK Principal Secretary K N Nehru said 15 top leaders of the party will address 1,500 meetings in 75 days, while Stalin is expected to hit the campaign trail in January.

Nehru, a former minister, said since prohibitory orders, barring large crowds for political gathering among others, were in force due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stalin was expected to hold election rallies from January. "But he (Stalin) is in touch with people through video conference. There will be crowd if he goes for public meetings..after January he will start the campaigning," Nehru said.

The DMK is keen to wrest power from arch-rival AIADMK in the state where it has been in opposition for the last over nine years. The party was routed in the 2011 assembly polls when the late J Jayalalithaa led her party to an emphatic victory and tasted defeat again in 2016, before bouncing back with a strong performance in last year's Lok Sabha elections.

The party-led alliance, also comprising Congress, won 38 of the 39 Parliament seats in Tamil Nadu, besides the lone Puducherry seat, leaving just one to the AIADMK, in the first major election in the state held after the demise of Jayalalithaa and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi in 2016 and 2018 respectively..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden registers record 7,240 new COVID-19 cases

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a record 7,240 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed.The increase compared with a previous high of 5,990 daily cases recorde...

RBI releases panel report on extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for private banks

Reserve Bank of India RBI, on Friday, released a report on Extant Ownership Guidelines for Indian private sector banks, which was prepared by an Internal Working Group IWG appointed by the central bank. RBI constituted the IWG on June 12, 2...

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss; risk sentiment still buoyed by vaccine progress

The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Friday and was set to end the week on a loss, while riskier currencies were set for weekly gains, buoyed by improved risk appetite following COVID-19 vaccine progress and Joe Bidens U.S. ...

NHAI collaborates with IITs, other engineering institutes for adoption of NH stretches

The NHAI on Friday said it has introduced an initiative under which reputed technical institutes like IITs can adopt nearby stretches of national highways on voluntary basis under institution social responsibility. The National Highways Aut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020