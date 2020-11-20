Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson backs minister over bullying report but adviser quits

Home Secretary Priti Patel, one of the most senior figures in the government, had not met the standards set under Britain's Ministerial Code which states ministers should treat officials with respect, independent adviser Alex Allan concluded. However, a government statement said Johnson noted that concerns had not been raised at the time and that Patel was unaware of the impact of her actions.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:40 IST
UK PM Johnson backs minister over bullying report but adviser quits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday backed one of his senior ministers after an independent inquiry concluded she had broken rules following allegations of bullying of her staff, prompting the report's author quit. Home Secretary Priti Patel, one of the most senior figures in the government, had not met the standards set under Britain's Ministerial Code which states ministers should treat officials with respect, independent adviser Alex Allan concluded.

However, a government statement said Johnson noted that concerns had not been raised at the time and that Patel was unaware of the impact of her actions. She apologised for any upset she may have caused. "The prime minister has full confidence in the home secretary and considers this matter now closed," the government statement said.

However, Allan immediately quit, with opponents saying Johnson was giving the green light to bullying. "I recognise that it is for the Prime Minister to make a judgement on whether actions by a minister amount to a breach of the Ministerial Code," Allan said. "But I feel that it is right that I should now resign from my position."

The issue comes at a difficult time for Johnson, who is trying to reset his government after his top adviser Dominic Cummings left Downing Street last week and the prime minister grapples with divisions in his ruling Conservative Party over his COVID-19 policies. Patel had been accused of demeaning treatment of her staff, prompting Johnson to launch an inquiry in March to establish the facts.

The government statement said Allan had found Patel had become "justifiably in many instances" frustrated by her department's lack of support. "He also found, however, that the Home Secretary had not always treated her civil servants with the consideration and respect that would be expected, and her approach on occasion has amounted to behaviour that can be described as bullying in terms of the impact felt by individuals," the statement said.

Patel said it had never been her intention to upset anyone. "I am sorry that my behaviour in the past has upset people," she said in a statement. "I acknowledge that I am direct and have at times got frustrated. I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his support."

Johnson's government has had an uneasy relationship with senior officials, with several leaving their posts since his election win last December, as part of what was viewed as Cummings' desire to shake up the civil service. Nick Thomas-Symonds, home affairs spokesman for the opposition Labour Party, said the full report should be published and the Independent Committee on Standards in Public Life should investigate Johnson and Patel. (Writing by Sarah Young and Michael Holden; editing by Alistair Smout/Guy Faulconbridge)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu calls to include child-centric approach in climate change response

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for including a child-centric approach in our response to climate change. He wanted the child rights to be interwoven into key national climate change and adaptation strategies, polici...

Sweden registers record 7,240 new COVID-19 cases

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a record 7,240 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed.The increase compared with a previous high of 5,990 daily cases recorde...

RBI releases panel report on extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for private banks

Reserve Bank of India RBI, on Friday, released a report on Extant Ownership Guidelines for Indian private sector banks, which was prepared by an Internal Working Group IWG appointed by the central bank. RBI constituted the IWG on June 12, 2...

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss; risk sentiment still buoyed by vaccine progress

The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Friday and was set to end the week on a loss, while riskier currencies were set for weekly gains, buoyed by improved risk appetite following COVID-19 vaccine progress and Joe Bidens U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020