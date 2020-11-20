Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson backs minister over bullying report but adviser quits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday backed one of his most senior ministers after a damning inquiry into allegations that she bullied her staff concluded she had broken rules, including shouting and swearing at them. Johnson's defence of Home Secretary Priti Patel prompted the author of the report, independent adviser Alex Allan, to resign.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:03 IST
UK PM Johnson backs minister over bullying report but adviser quits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday backed one of his most senior ministers after a damning inquiry into allegations that she bullied her staff concluded she had broken rules, including shouting and swearing at them.

Johnson's defence of Home Secretary Priti Patel prompted the author of the report, independent adviser Alex Allan, to resign. Patel had not met the standards set under Britain's Ministerial Code which states ministers should treat officials with respect, Allan had concluded. Ministers usually step down if they are found to be in breach of the code.

However, a government statement said Johnson judged the code had not been breached, saying that concerns had not been raised at the time and that Patel was unaware of the impact of her actions. She apologised for any upset she may have caused. "The prime minister has full confidence in the home secretary and considers this matter now closed," the statement said.

The issue comes at a difficult time for Johnson, who is trying to reset his government after his top adviser Dominic Cummings left Downing Street last week. His leadership and judgment has also been called into question over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Patel was a leading supporter of Brexit before the 2016 referendum and is popular in the ruling Conservative Party. She is now the minister responsible for crime, security and immigration where she has advocated a hardline stance.

The daughter of immigrants herself, she previously had to quit as aid minister in 2017 because she held undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials. ​ RIGHT TO RESIGN

Immediately after Johnson cleared Patel, Allan quit and opponents accused the prime minister of giving the green light to bullying. Johnson himself had written in the foreword to the Ministerial Code's latest version that "there must be no bullying and no harassment". "I recognise that it is for the prime minister to make a judgment on whether actions by a minister amount to a breach of the Ministerial Code," Allan said. "But I feel that it is right that I should now resign from my position."

Johnson's government has had an uneasy relationship with senior officials, with several leaving their posts since his election win last December, as part of what was viewed as Cummings' desire to shake up the civil service. Patel had been accused of demeaning her staff, prompting Johnson to launch an inquiry in March to establish the facts.

In a summary of his advice, Allan found that Patel had become "justifiably in many instances" frustrated by her department's lack of support, and this had "manifested itself in forceful expression, including some occasions of shouting and swearing". "Her approach on occasions has amounted to behaviour that can be described as bullying in terms of the impact felt by individuals," Allan's advice said. "To that extent her behaviour has been in breach of the Ministerial Code, even if unintentionally."

Patel said it had never been her intention to upset anyone. "I am sorry that my behaviour in the past has upset people," she said in a statement. "I acknowledge that I am direct and have at times got frustrated. I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his support.

Colleagues rallied round her, describing her as kind and courteous. However, Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said he would have sacked her and demanded the report be published in full.

"Yet again, the prime minister has been found wanting when his leadership has been tested," Starmer said in a statement. "It is hard to imagine another workplace in the UK where this behaviour would be condoned by those at the top." (Writing by Sarah Young and Michael Holden; editing by Alistair Smout, Guy Faulconbridge and Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican asks Instagram to investigate mysterious papal "like" of model

The Vatican said on Friday that it had asked Instagram to investigate how a like attributed to Pope Francis official account ended up on a photo of a scantily clad Brazilian model. The like was discovered earlier this week by one of the 2.4...

Former Mayor sent to judicial custody in Bengaluru violence case

Congress leader and former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj has been sent to judicial custody by the city civil court here in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence case. Sampath Raj who was earlier arrested in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence incident ca...

Rugby-Wales plan to knock Georgia off stride early

Wales need to put Georgia off their stride early if they are to win their Nations Cup clash on Saturday and end a six test losing streak, said captain Justin Tipuric on the eve of the match at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli. It will be hard gr...

OneWeb emerges from bankruptcy; announces new mgmt with Sunil Mittal as Exec Chairman

Billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal-run Bharti Group along with the British government on Friday took over as the new owners of broadband satellite communications company OneWeb, which has emerged from bankruptcy and is all set to recommence sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020