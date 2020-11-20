Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Macron urges Ivory Coast leader to offer olive branch to opponents

Gbagbo was forced out and arrested, and the International Criminal Court acquitted him last year of war crimes charges related to the conflict. "He (Ouattara) will undoubtedly have to make gestures of openness in forming the next government as well as towards the younger generations of political parties," Macron said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:00 IST
France's Macron urges Ivory Coast leader to offer olive branch to opponents

French President Emmanuel Macron has defended a decision by Ivory Coast's veteran president to run in an election last month, but urged him to hold out an olive branch to opponents including former leader Laurent Gbagbo to ease tensions. President Alassane Ouattara, 78, won a third term in the Oct. 31 election but opposition parties largely boycotted the vote and dismissed it as illegal, saying he had violated constitutional term limits.

Ouattara, who said the approval of a new constitution in 2016 allowed him to restart his mandate, is now locked in a standoff with opposition candidate Henri Konan Bedie following clashes that have killed 85 people. Macron told pan-African daily magazine Jeune Afrique that although he initially had misgivings about Ouattara running again, the death of Ouattara's handpicked successor in July meant that there had been little alternative.

"I really think he ran out of (a sense of) duty. In absolute terms, I would have preferred there to have been another solution, but there was none," Macron said in comments published on Friday. Macron has repeatedly said he wants a break from the past, when France often seemed to call the shots in its former colonies, and that it is time for older generations to hand over to Africa’s younger politicians.

Macron said it was vital Ouattara opened up to the opposition, including Gbagbo. Gbagbo lost the 2010 election to Ouattara but refused to leave, leading to a brief civil war that killed over 3,000 people. Gbagbo was forced out and arrested, and the International Criminal Court acquitted him last year of war crimes charges related to the conflict.

"He (Ouattara) will undoubtedly have to make gestures of openness in forming the next government as well as towards the younger generations of political parties," Macron said. Macron criticised rebel leader Guillaume Soro, who had called from exile in France for Ivorians to overthrow Ouattara, saying he "shouldn't be creating disorder". He said he did not believe Soro was in France any longer but "his presence on our territory is not wanted while he acts like this."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 37,242 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 699 deaths

Italy has registered 37,242 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 36,176 the day before. The ministry also reported 699 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 653 on Thursday.There were 238...

Ready to defeat terrorism coming from sea, says Indian Navy after PM praise for security forces

By Ajit K Dubey After Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised security forces for thwarting possible terrorist attacks on 2611 anniversary, the Indian Navy on Friday said the force is fully prepared to defeat terrorism emanating from sea.India...

Sterling set for third week of gains on Brexit trade deal hopes

Sterling was on course for its third consecutive week of gains against the dollar on Friday, driven by renewed hopes that Britain and the European Union will reach a trade deal.Britain left the EU in January and is in talks with the bloc on...

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti 'silent' on security forces killing four terrorists in J-K's Nagrota

Even as security forces achieved a major success ahead of next months District Development Council council elections in Jammu and Kashmir by killing four heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan- based Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM near Nagrota, leaders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020