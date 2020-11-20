Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 5-APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery

Leaders of the 21-nation Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), who included U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping, also said they would not resort to protectionist trade policies. The joint statement, issued after a virtual summit hosted by Malaysia, comes amid ongoing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, the United States and China.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:52 IST
WRAPUP 5-APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery

Asia Pacific leaders put aside differences over trade on Friday to endorse their first joint communique in three years, calling for free and predictable trade to help support a global economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of the 21-nation Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), who included U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping, also said they would not resort to protectionist trade policies.

The joint statement, issued after a virtual summit hosted by Malaysia, comes amid ongoing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, the United States and China. "The impact of (the U.S.-China) trade war has been eclipsed by the COVID-19 pandemic," Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin told reporters after the leaders' meeting.

"APEC has also pledged to refrain from backtracking and resorting to protectionist measures to keep markets and borders open," he said. In the joint communique, the leaders said they recognised "the importance of a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable trade and investment environment" to drive growth during the crisis.

APEC countries failed to come to an agreement in 2018, after talks were stymied by disagreements over trade and investment between the United States and China, and last year's gathering in Chile was cancelled due to violent street protests. Trump said nothing "controversial" in his remarks at the leaders' meeting but largely focused on domestic issues and spoke of the successes of his four years in office, according to a source who listened to his address.

Xi, in his remarks, called for free and open trade and investment, and support for multilateralism. He also said China will "actively consider" signing up for a regional free-trade pact, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Trump had pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, the predecessor to CPTPP. PROTECTIONISM

In the run-up to Friday's meeting, several APEC leaders warned against protectionism and also expressed hope that the incoming U.S. administration of Joe Biden will engage more and support multilateral trade. "As we confront this generation's biggest economic challenge, we must not repeat the mistakes of history by retreating into protectionism," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday at the APEC CEO Dialogues.

"APEC must continue to commit to keeping markets open and trade flowing." Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday that U.S. trade policies under Trump had caused "very slow" progress in APEC in recent years, adding that he expected "more multilateralists" in the Biden administration.

Other than the CPTPP, the United States is also absent from the world's largest free-trade bloc, the Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (RCEP) - a 15-nation pact backed by China that was signed last week. The Trump administration has been criticised for a lower level of engagement in Asia. The only time he has joined an APEC summit - held annually - was in 2017.

He also missed the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit this month. (additional reporting by Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur, David Brunnstrom in Washington, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Ju-min Park in Tokyo; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Sam Holmes and Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra orders inquiry into deficit in power bill recovery under BJP rule

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday said the state government has ordered an inquiry into the deficit in electricity bill recovery under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government in the state. In yesterdays cabinet mee...

Ethiopian govt says troops take two towns from Tigray fighters

Government forces captured two towns from rebel forces in Ethiopias northern Tigray region, the government said on Friday, and Tigrayan fighters fired rockets at an airport in a neighbouring region.The rocket attack on Bahir Dar, capital of...

Canada seeing a massive spoke in COVID cases, hospitals could be swamped - PM Trudeau

Canada is seeing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases which could overwhelm the hospital system, an emotional Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, imploring Canadians to stay home as much as possible. A second wave is ripping across t...

Spl court denies pre-arrest bail to BSP's two ex-lawmakers, three others

An MP-MLA court here on Friday denied anticipatory bail to two former lawmakers and a BSP leader, who feared arrest in a criminal case lodged against them for allegedly using foul language against the minor daughter of a BJP leader in 2016....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020