Left Menu
Development News Edition

Targeted by Bengal Home Dept over reaction to Malda blast: Guv

He said targeting the constitutional head of West Bengal in accusatory tweets amounts to gross misdemeanour, is an affront to the Constitution and indicates that the bureaucracy is in "political captivity". Dhankhar had asked the administration to control "illegal bomb-making" in the state following the explosion at Malda's Sujapur on November 19.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 14:18 IST
Targeted by Bengal Home Dept over reaction to Malda blast: Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday accused the state Home Department of targeting him over his reaction to the Malda plastic factory blast which claimed the lives of six people. He said targeting the constitutional head of West Bengal in accusatory tweets amounts to gross misdemeanour, is an affront to the Constitution and indicates that the bureaucracy is in "political captivity".

Dhankhar had asked the administration to control "illegal bomb-making" in the state following the explosion at Malda's Sujapur on November 19. The Home Department, without naming anyone, had tweeted that the blast happened during the manufacturing process and has got nothing to do with illegal bomb-making, as suggested "non-responsibly" by some quarters. It said the time is to be "factually correct".

The governor, in a series of tweets, hit out at the state administration over alleged political partisanship. "Accusatory tweets @HomeBengal qua Governor factually untenable and beyond any justifiability. Flagged issue @MamataOfficial. Targeting Constitutional Head indicative of bureaucracy in political captivity," he tweeted.

"Such emasculation, capitulation and politicisation of police @WBPolice and bureaucracy @MamataOfficial unfortunate and augurs ill for democracy," he said in another Twitter post. Dhankhar said he has sought a response from the additional chief secretary of the Home Department over its tweets.

"Sought response of ACS Home on tweets @HomeBengal as such affront to constitution & rule of law can neither be overlooked nor condoned," Dhankhar said. The governor, in the communication to the home secretary, said the response by the department in its tweets to his expression of anguish over law and order, crime against women and unnatural deaths in the state on November 19 and on an earlier occasion in October, constituted an affront to the office he holds.

"Administration @MamataOfficial still in political mode in breach of observance of 'political neutrality' shall face due accountability in exemplary manner," he cautioned in another tweet. Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state administration since assuming charge as the governor last year, has been critical of a section of the police and administration, accusing them of becoming politicised and working as per the directives of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Par panel on COVID-19: Pvt hospitals charged exorbitant fees; spending on health abysmally low

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, inadequate beds in government hospitals and absence of specific guidelines for COVID treatment resulted in private hospitals charging exorbitant fees, a parliamentary panel on Saturday said, asserting that a sust...

Maha: Shiv Sena MLC booked for poll code breach

Shiv Sena candidate for the December 1 election to Amravati Teachers constituency, Shrikant Deshpande, has been booked for violating the model code of conduct, a police official said on Saturday. A complaint against Deshpande, a sitting MLC...

Swimming-ISL season final could see more short-course records tumble

Swimmers could set world records and hit the jackpot at the International Swimming League ISL season finals in Budapest this weekend. Jackpot times, new for 2020, allow race winners in the pro series to steal points from rivals if they beat...

Amit Shah springs a suprise, walks on Chennai road to greet supporters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sprang a surprise here when he virtually broke protocol to get out of his vehicle and walk on the busy GST Road outside the airport to greet supporters, minutes after he landed here for a two-day vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020