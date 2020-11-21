Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michigan election staff recommends state to OK Biden victory

Michigan's elections agency on Friday recommended that the November 3 results be certified next week by state canvassers, a decision that would bless Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump but likely not cool partisan strife over the vote.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 21-11-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 18:03 IST
Michigan election staff recommends state to OK Biden victory

Michigan's elections agency on Friday recommended that the November 3 results be certified next week by state canvassers, a decision that would bless Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump but likely not cool partisan strife over the vote. The recommendation was posted online with the formal Monday meeting notice of the Board of State Canvassers.

The guidance came at the end of a stormy week in which Trump summoned Republican state lawmakers to the White House on Friday in an extraordinary effort to try to set aside Biden's 154,000-vote victory. On Tuesday, GOP canvassers in Michigan's largest county, Wayne, refused to certify local results but then changed their position after hours of intense public criticism over Zoom. Then after talking to Trump, they said a day later they were rescinding their previous vote but it was too late.

The state Bureau of Elections said all of Michigan's 83 counties have sent their certified results to Lansing. "As in past elections, some jurisdictions made errors in reporting unofficial results on election night,” the staff memo said. “These errors are all attributable to human error in the operation of tools used to report unofficial results, did not affect the actual tabulation of votes and were identified and corrected either prior to or during the county canvass.” Biden defeated Trump by more than 150,000 votes, according to unofficial returns, while Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters defeated Republican John James by more than 90,000 votes.

At least 71.9% of Detroit precincts were balanced, meaning the number of ballots matched the number of names in a poll book, a “substantial improvement” over the August primary, the Bureau of Elections said. Trump gained a higher percentage of votes in Detroit compared to 2016.

His performance, as well as James', undermines the “suggestion that irregularities affecting the outcome of the election occurred on any significant scale,” the bureau said. James wants state canvassers to hold off on any certification until an audit of Wayne County's results can be performed.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

512 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhands coronavirus tally rose to 70,790 on Saturday with 512 more people testing positive for the disease, while eight infected patients died in the state, according to a health department bulletinDehradun district reported the highes...

FICCI FLO inks pact with IESC, IIM Shillong to mentor women entrepreneurs

FLO, the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry FICCI, on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with Indian Institute of Management IIM Shillong and Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre IESC to mentor...

Comedian Bharti Singh arrested in drug case, says NCB. PTI DC KRK KRK

Comedian Bharti Singh arrested in drug case, says NCB. PTI DC KRK KRK...

ISL 7: Ferrando looks to break Goa FC's six-game losing streak against Bengaluru FC

FC Goa have not defeated Bengaluru FC in six of their last seven clashes and the Gaurs will be hoping to break the losing streak under new head coach Juan Ferrando. Bengaluru FC have not only retained their core from last season but also fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020