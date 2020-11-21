Telangana Congress complains to EC against TRS for putting advts on metro pillars

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has written a letter to State Election Commission (SEC) complaining against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party for putting their advertisements on all pillars of L&T metro rail ahead of GHMC elections. N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC chief has written a letter to SEC regarding TRS for the advertisements on all pillars of L&T metro rail ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

"TRS party has put up advertisements on all pillars of L&T metro rail for the ongoing GHMC elections. L&T metro rail is a public private partnership firm and State and Central governments funding. There is government shareholding in L&T metro rail company. Government of India has also given viability gap funding of over Rs 2,000 crores. The state government has given precious land for L&T metro rail. Also, TRS party has put up advertisements on RTC bus shelters, public toilets etc," TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy stated in the letter to SEC. "There is an established norm that no advertisements of political parties are to be put up on government/semi- government properties during election campaigning period. We request that SEC issues order for removal of TRS party advertisements on L&T metro rail pillars, RTC bus shelters, public toilets etc. This is clear breach of code of conduct. Kindly take action against TRS party," N Uttam Kumar Reddy added.

Elections for the GHMC will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4, Telangana State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi had said on November 17. (ANI)