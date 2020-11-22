Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters set fire to Guatemala's Congress in protests over 2021 budget

Thousands of people on Saturday staged the biggest protest yet against Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, with some setting fire to Congress, fuelled by anger over cuts in the 2021 budget just as the country reels from back to back storms.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 09:53 IST
Protesters set fire to Guatemala's Congress in protests over 2021 budget

Thousands of people on Saturday staged the biggest protest yet against Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, with some setting fire to Congress, fuelled by anger over cuts in the 2021 budget just as the country reels from back to back storms. Waving Guatemalan flags and signs declaring "Giammattei, resign," demonstrators called for Giammattei to veto the budget, which lawmakers approved at dawn last Wednesday even as Hurricane Iota was drenching parts of the Central American country still grappling with the destruction of a prior storm.

At 99.7 billion quetzals ($12.9 billion), the budget increased public debt while cutting funding for healthcare, education, human rights and the justice system, outraging people from students to business leaders in a year marked by the economic crisis of the coronavirus pandemic. "Congress allocated more money for their meals and didn't allocate money to the poor people," said Diego Herrera, 25, a student.

While most protesters assembled peacefully at the main square, others smashed the windows of the Congress building and set fire to the interior, sending columns of orange flames rippling out, social media and Reuters images show. A cloud of grey smoke could be seen blocks away. A spokeswoman for San Juan de Dios General Hospital, one of the capital's biggest hospitals, said it was treating 14 people for multiple injuries and tear gas poisoning, after clashes with police in riot gear who used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Twenty-two people were arrested, a court spokesman said. Erika Guevara Rosas, Americas Director at Amnesty International, urged investigations into the detentions, which social media videos showed as violent.

"Multiple complaints of mistreatment, excessive use of force, indiscriminate use of tear gas by the Guatemalan police," she wrote on Twitter. Giammattei had told national television on Friday he would meet with "whomever necessary" to explain the budget. As protests ramped up Saturday, he said on Twitter he was meeting with various sectors to analyze modifications to the budget. He did not provide details.

Giammattei's own vice president, Guillermo Castillo, opposed the budget plan and has suggested both men resign. Giammattei took office in January, shortly before the pandemic hit, forcing lockdown measures that crimped the already weak economy.

In November, two fierce hurricanes - Eta followed just two weeks later by Iota - killed 60 people with many more missing, and destroyed crops that had sustained tens of thousands of families.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja at several places in US

Indian-Americans, mainly from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, celebrated the popular Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja to worship the Sun God at various places in the US. The community members gathered in small numbers due...

It'll be Thiem-Medvedev, not Djokovic-Nadal, at ATP Finals

Instead of No 1 Novak Djokovic vs No 2 Rafael Nadal for the ATP Finals trophy, itll be No 3 Dominic Thiem against No 4 Daniil Medvedev. Nadal had won 71 matches in a row when grabbing the opening set, and he served for the victory in Saturd...

Protesters set fire to Guatemala's Congress in protests over 2021 budget

Thousands of people on Saturday staged the biggest protest yet against Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, with some setting fire to Congress, fuelled by anger over cuts in the 2021 budget just as the country reels from back to back ...

China to launch moon probe, seeking first lunar rock retrieval since 1970s

China plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earths natural satellite since the 1970s.The Change-5 probe, named after the ancient Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020