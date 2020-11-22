MLC polls: Uddhav part of online campaign for MVA candidate

The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are fighting the MLC polls together and all efforts must be made to win them, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday in an online campaign speech for the graduates' constituency here. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi candidate is Satish Chavan.

"The three parties were not together when these elections were held previously, but that is history. All three parties must work hand in hand to win," he said. Thackeray also said his government had signed MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore even as it fought the coronavirus outbreak which had severely affected the economy.