BPF founding member Biswajit Daimary, gen secy Emmanuel Mosahary join BJP

Bodoland People's Front founding member Biswajit Daimary, who resigned from Rajya Sabha, and its general secretary Emmanuel Mosahary joined the BJP on Sunday. Welcoming them to the party, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said their joining will strengthen the BJP not only in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) but across Assam.

"Today is an important day for BJP's Assam unit. The BTC poll is going to happen in the coming days. At this time, two senior BPF leaders joined the BJP with lot of trust. They are very experienced persons and have been working hard for the people," Sonowal said. Daimary, who was the BPF's working president, and Mosahary, an MLA, joined the BJP at a brief function at Sonowal's official residence, in presence of party's state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and national general secretary Dilip Saikia.

Later, they attended a public rally at Kumarikata in Baksa district where the convenor of BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Himanta Biswa Sarma, was present. Daimary resigned as a member of Rajya Sabha on Saturday amid war of words between the two allies -- BPF and BJP -- as Sarma recently announced that his party would not continued the tie-up.

The polling for the 40-member BTC will take place on December 7 and 10, while the votes will be counted on December 12. Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF has been ruling the BTC since its first election in 2005. BTC was formed in 2003.

BJP is running its first state government in Assam in alliance with the BPF and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The BJP is the single largest party with 60 MLAs in the 126-member assembly, while BPF and AGP have 14 and 12 lawmakers, respectively. The ruling coalition also has the support of an Independent MLA.

The next assembly election is likely to be held in March-April..