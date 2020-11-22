Left Menu
BJP, TMC supporters clash after Bharati Ghosh's convoy blocked in Bengal

A clash erupted between supporters of the BJP and the TMC after saffron party leader and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh's convoy was blocked in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Sunday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 18:52 IST
BJP, TMC supporters clash after Bharati Ghosh's convoy blocked in Bengal

A clash erupted between supporters of the BJP and the TMC after saffron party leader and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh's convoy was blocked in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Sunday. Ghosh, once a confidante of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleged that TMC supporters blocked her convoy by placing logs on the Heria-Madhakhali Road to prevent her from attending a party programme near Madhakhali.

Dismissing the allegations, the TMC claimed it was a case of a factional feud among BJP supporters. Several people were injured on both sides and the blockade was lifted after law enforcers were deployed, following which Ghosh left the spot unscathed, police said.

"The TMC is trying to terrorise the people as the BJP is gaining popularity and the ruling party in West Bengal is losing ground in the state," Ghosh told reporters. District BJP leaders alleged that the TMC supporters, after blocking the road, attacked the saffron party supporters and they retaliated in self-defence.

A district TMC leader, however, dismissed the allegation and claimed none of their supporters were involved in the blockade and it was a case of factional fighting within the saffron party. "BJP supporters suddenly resorted to an unprovoked attack on our cadre and ransacked a local TMC office. Several of our activists were injured in the violence. The saffron party is instigating trouble," he said.

