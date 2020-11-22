Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michigan leader: Trump didn't ask for election interference

President Donald Trump did not ask Michigan Republican lawmakers to “break the law” or “interfere” with the election during a meeting at the White House, a legislative leader said Sunday, a day before canvassers plan to meet about whether to certify Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in the battleground state.

PTI | Lansing | Updated: 22-11-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 21:09 IST
Michigan leader: Trump didn't ask for election interference
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump did not ask Michigan Republican lawmakers to "break the law" or "interfere" with the election during a meeting at the White House, a legislative leader said Sunday, a day before canvassers plan to meet about whether to certify Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in the battleground state. Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield was among seven Republican legislators who met with Trump for about an hour on Friday, amid his longshot efforts to block Biden's win.

"There was this outrage that the president was going to ask us to break the law, he was going to ask us to interfere, and that just simply didn't happen," he told Fox News of the highly unusual meeting. He did not elaborate on what was discussed, except to say the delegation asked for additional federal aid to help Michigan's coronavirus response. Michigan's elections agency has recommended that the November 3 results — including Biden's 2.8-percentage point victory — be certified by the Board of State Canvassers, which has two Democrats and two Republicans. The Republican National Committee and the state Republican Party want the board to adjourn for 14 days to investigate alleged irregularities in Wayne County, the state's largest and home to Detroit.

If the board does not confirm the results and the Michigan Supreme Court does not subsequently order it to do so, Chatfield said "now we have a constitutional crisis." He and other Republicans, however, have indicated that they would not undermine the voters' will. "Michigan election law clearly requires that the state's electors must be those nominated by the party that received the most votes — not the Legislature," says a stock email House Republicans are sending in response to people who contact their offices.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed that there were no serious irregularities.

The issues Trump's campaign and its allies have pointed to are typical in every election. Republican US Rep. Fred Upton, Michigan's current longest-serving member of Congress, told CNN on Sunday that "the voters spoke" and the state had no razor-thin presidential race.

"No one has come up with any evidence of fraud or abuse" he said. He called the request to delay the certification "out of bounds." RUP RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt defends merger of schools; oppn alleges denial of children's right to education

The Odisha government on Sunday informed the assembly that there was no illegality in merging of schools with low enrolment, while the opposition BJP and Congress alleged that children were being deprived of their rights to education due to...

COVID-19: Nashik schools shut till Jan 4, says Bhujbal

Schools in Nashik will remain closed till January 4 due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, senior NCP leader and district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Sunday. Bhujbal chaired a meeting on the issue which was attended by distr...

Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two people were shot and killed, two were wounded and officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a moving truck in the parking lo...

COVID-19: North Delhi Municipal Corporation to open 104 face mask banks, says mayor

The BJP ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC will open 104 face mask banks in all the wards of the civic body to protect people from COVID-19. North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash on Sunday inaugurated a mask bank at his official residence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020