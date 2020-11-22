Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt planning 'gaumata' cess for welfare of cows: CM

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is planning to levy a cess to raise money for the welfare of the cow, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday. The cow cabinet meeting was earlier scheduled to be held in the sanctuary at Agar Malwa, but the plan was dropped in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state, officials said.

PTI | Bhopalagarmalwa | Updated: 22-11-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 23:04 IST
MP govt planning 'gaumata' cess for welfare of cows: CM

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is planning to levy a cess to raise money for the welfare of the cow, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday. Addressing a public meeting in Agar Malwa, Chouhan invoked "Indian culture" while speaking about the "gaumata" tax.

"I am thinking of imposing some minor tax to raise money for the welfare of the 'gaumata' (cow) welfare and for the upkeep of cow sheds....Is it alright?" the BJP leader asked while the people replied in the affirmative. "...We used to feed the first 'roti' (baked in households) to cows. Similarly, we used to feed the last roti to dogs. Such was the concern for animals in our Indian culture which is vanishing now, so we are thinking to collect some small tax from the public for the sake of cows," Chouhan said.

He said a law will be enacted to run cowsheds in the state. "The society should also help the government in protecting cows. Earlier, agricultural farming was impossible without cows, but tractors have replaced such farming," the CM added.

He lamented that people abandon cows once they are past the prime and stop giving milk. "Lakhs of cows are wandering on streets. They will get a shelter in sanctuaries," the CM said.

In an apparent reference to anganwadi centres, he said a decision has been taken to provide cow's milk, which is like "amrit" (nectar), instead of eggs to children. "This move will help cow-keepers and cowsheds to flourish," Chouhan said.

The CM further said cow dung has many applications and can also help in protecting the environment. "Use of 'gaukasht' (cylindrical pieces made from cow dung) attracts a good rainfall. Make it a point to use cow dung and 'gaukasht' to perform last rites," the CM appealed.

He said 'gaukashts' also save wood and thus environment, and its usage should be promoted in burning 'holikas' during Holi festival. "We have to save the environment. Urea and DAP fertilisers are like a slow poison. The earth is troubled by their usage," he said.

The chief minister further said cow dung manure acts like nectar for the earth. "If chemical fertilisers are used for a long time, the land won't produce a wheat harvest," he added.

The chief minister said medicine made from cow urine can heal many ailments. "Angrezi (allopathic) medicines bring in more diseases. Many such medicines are being made in cow sanctuaries," Chouhan told the gathering.

"...Don't think that cows are redundant. If cows are saved, then the earth will sustain itself. Keep this in mind," he added. Earlier in the day, the CM chaired the first meeting of the newly-formed 'gau cabinet' (cow cabinet) through virtual mode, during which it was decided to boost the cow- based economy and to set up a research centre for it in Agar Malwa district.

Chouhan also wished participants on the occasion of 'Gopashtami', a festival dedicated to Lord Krishna and cows, his aide said. The chief minister underlined the need for promoting milk instead of eggs to help improve the health of the extremely malnourished children.

It was decided, among other things, to promote use of cow dung and urine for the well-being of society. After the meeting, Chouhan flew to 'Kaamdhenu Gau Abhyaranya', a cow sanctuary spread over 472 hectares at Salariya village in Agar Malwa district.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had laid the foundation stone of this sanctuary in 2012. Chouhan started his day's work by worshipping cows at his residence in Bhopal. He later worshipped eleven cows at the sanctuary and interacted with experts in the field, officials said.

Chouhan had on Wednesday announced the setting up of a separate "cabinet" for the protection and promotion of the cow. Ministers of Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers' Welfare departments will be part of this cabinet, said to be the first such body in the country, he had informed.

According to official sources, ministers from the six departments were part of the meeting held on Sunday. The cow cabinet meeting was earlier scheduled to be held in the sanctuary at Agar Malwa, but the plan was dropped in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state, officials said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal cops be kept away from 2021 polls: Vijayvargiya

Alleging the collapse of law and order in TMC-ruled West Bengal, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday demanded that local police be kept away from the next years assembly elections to ensure that the exercise is conducted in a f...

India to host G20 Summit in 2023: Grouping's declaration

G20 leaders announced on Sunday that India will host the summit of the high-profile grouping in 2023 -- a year later than what was decided earlier. India was earlier slated to host the summit in 2022 with the Osaka declaration of the G20 st...

Rugby-Rampaging Vakatawa powers France to 22-15 win over Scotland

France centre Virimi Vakatawa muscled over the line to break open an absorbing clash which saw his side beat a spirited but ultimately toothless Scotland 22-15 at Murrayfield on Sunday and top Group B of the Nations Cup.The hosts struggled ...

Spain to begin vaccination programme in January, Sanchez says

Spain will begin a comprehensive coronavirus vaccination program in January and expects to have covered a substantial part of the population within three months, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.He said Spain and Germany were the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020