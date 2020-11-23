Left Menu
First session of newly-constituted Bihar Legislative Assembly to begin from today

The first session of the newly-constituted Bihar Legislative Assembly will begin from Monday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 23-11-2020 09:43 IST
Bihar Legislative Assembly (Photo courtsey: http://www.vidhansabha.bih.nic.in/). Image Credit: ANI

The first session of the newly-constituted Bihar Legislative Assembly will begin from Monday. In order to combat COVID-19 spread, physical distancing would be maintained in the sitting arrangements of legislators and wearing masks has been made compulsory for those attending the session, which will continue till November 27.

On November 16, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term after the NDA won an absolute majority in recently concluded Assembly polls. BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers. The NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.

The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested. (ANI)

