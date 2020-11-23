Odisha Assembly members condole death of Guv's wife, House adjourned for half a day

The Odisha Assembly was adjourned for half a day on Monday, as members condoled the death of Sushila Devi, the wife of Governor Ganeshi Lal. Chief Minister and Leader of the House Naveen Patnaik moved a condolence motion in the House as soon as it assembled for the day.

She was a pious person, Patnaik said, while conveying his sympathy to the governor and other members of the bereaved family. Leader of Opposition P K Naik of the BJP and Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra also mourned the demise of the first lady.

Speaker S N Pato announced adjournment of the House till 3 pm, after members stood in silence for two minutes in respect of the departed soul. Sushila Devi, 75, died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. She, along with the governor and four other family members, had tested positive for COVID-19 on November 1.